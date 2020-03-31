FALMOUTH — The University of Maine is using a program that starts later this spring to help residents of the state learn to better preserve their own food.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is accepting applications for its master food preserver program until May 1.

The program will meet from June to September at sites in Falmouth and Brunswick.

The program involves lectures, discussions and hands-on kitchen work, the extension said.

Participants will learn techniques such as canning, drying, freezing and fermenting. There will also be instruction about food storage and safety and prevention of foodborne illnesses.

People who complete the program will volunteer in their own communities to provide food preservation information from the extension and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the extension said.

