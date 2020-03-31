FALMOUTH — The University of Maine is using a program that starts later this spring to help residents of the state learn to better preserve their own food.
University of Maine Cooperative Extension is accepting applications for its master food preserver program until May 1.
The program will meet from June to September at sites in Falmouth and Brunswick.
The program involves lectures, discussions and hands-on kitchen work, the extension said.
Participants will learn techniques such as canning, drying, freezing and fermenting. There will also be instruction about food storage and safety and prevention of foodborne illnesses.
People who complete the program will volunteer in their own communities to provide food preservation information from the extension and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the extension said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Coronavirus and sports: Patrick McEnroe tests positive for COVID-19
-
Sports
MLB extends support to minor leaguers through May
-
Nation & World
Italy sees a glimmer of hope, and medical professionals step up to help New York
-
Community
MSAD 11 to provide breakfast, lunch to any student in district
-
Nation & World
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.