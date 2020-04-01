HALLOWELL — The deadline for Art2020 submissions has been extended to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8. The Harlow invites artists to submit artwork to Art2020, the 25th annual juried show. Art2020 is open to all Maine artists and to any artist with a strong connection to Maine.

The Harlow is currently closed because of COVID-19 and plans to present the exhibition as scheduled, from May 15 to June 20.

For further updates, visit harlowgallery.org or Facebook.

