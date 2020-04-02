VASSALBORO – Ronald L. Wood, 77, passed away March 29, 2020 at Mount Saint Joseph Nursing Home in Waterville. He was born Oct. 6, 1942 in Augusta, the son of Walter and Veronica (Trask) Wood.He graduated from Erskine Academy in 1960. He was employed in a variety of positions over the years including Woodbury Motors in Winslow, newspaper delivery for the Morning Sentinel, provided cleaning services for the Silent Woman Restaurant, and was a school bus driver and custodian for the Fairfield School District. He was a member of the Center Vassalboro Baptist Church and the United Bikers of Maine as well as the XLT Motorcycle Club. He enjoyed motorcycling, wood working and automobiles.Ronald is survived by his wife of 47 years, Constance (Harpworth) Wood of Waterville; two sons, Kevin Wood and Shane Wood, both of Vassalboro, daughter, Jacqueline Wood of Trenton; two grandsons, Brandon Wood of Vassalboro and Alex Wood of Windsor, granddaughter, Taylr Wood of Vassalboro; daughter-in-law, Andrea Wood of Vassalboro.There will be no visitation hours or funeral service.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Ronald’s memory to:United Bikers of Maine PO Box 2629 Augusta, ME 04338

