CANTON, N.Y. — Saige Knight, of Oakland, has been selected for inclusion on the 2019 spring semester dean’s list for academic achievement at St. Lawrence University.

Knight is senior majoring in psychology. Knight attended Messalonskee High School.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

filed under:
college news, oakland maine, school news

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles