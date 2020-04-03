CANTON, N.Y. — Saige Knight, of Oakland, has been selected for inclusion on the 2019 spring semester dean’s list for academic achievement at St. Lawrence University.
Knight is senior majoring in psychology. Knight attended Messalonskee High School.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must have completed at least four courses and have an academic average of 3.6 based on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
