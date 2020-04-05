No one should be evicting anyone right now (“Legally blind Oakland man, wife face eviction during coronavirus pandemic,” April 1). It doesn’t matter whether the landlord in this case told the tenant a few months ago that he might need to leave. There is no excuse, none, for doing this right now. Maine has a shelter in place order, for good reason, to try to keep everyone safe.

Mr. Handy should not have to leave his home, however uncomfortable, to find a new place to live, even if other landlords were able to leave their homes to show him one. We are all living through an unprecedented national emergency. Everyone needs to rethink what they might normally do and decide what they owe their fellow human beings right now.

Linda Cades

Vassalboro

