WATERVILLE – Reginald J. Couture, 87, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home and into the arms of His Lord on April 3, 2020.

He was born on April 22, 1932 in Winslow, the son of William A. and Elizabeth (Dusty) Taylor. He grew up on a farm with his 12 siblings and enjoyed sharing stories of all their adventures and always had fond memories of his childhood. He attended Waterville Schools and graduated from Waterville High School in 1950.

Dad proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955 during the Korean War. When he returned to civilian life, he worked alongside his brothers and sisters at the family business founded by his father, W.A. Taylor, Inc. He worked as a service technician and delivered appliances until his retirement in 2002.

He married his beloved wife, Orita (Talbot) on May 30, 1959 and together shared a life of love, happiness and devotion to each other and their 5 children. He remodeled the whole house before they would move their young family into a house that would be filled with love, laughter, joy and precious memories and welcomed one more child. Dad passed away in the house he lived in for more than 50 years!

Dad loved going for Sunday rides, playing cards and always loved a great steak! He loved going to Hollywood Slots with his brothers and especially looked forward to time spent with his children and grandchildren, be it birthdays, holidays or just for no special reason at all. Dad was a wonderful, caring grandfather to three grandchildren that he was very proud of and each one held a special place in his heart. He was blessed with twin great granddaughters that filled his heart with joy and laughter. We all loved the way his face would light up when he saw his grandchildren and great granddaughters come to visit. He loved telling jokes to anyone he thought might get a laugh out of it.

Dad was baptized, attended weekly services and sang in the Sunday Choir at Sacred Heart Church. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, the American Legion and the VFW. He also enjoyed visiting St. Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal and last visited with his daughter Debra in 2014.

He was predeceased by his parents; beloved wife Orita of 48 years; son Dana; brothers William Jr., Bernard and sisters Cecile Dugas and Agnes Pomerleau. He is survived by his children Diana Patterson and husband Kenneth, Andrew Couture, Linda Bard and husband Steven, Debra Cusick and husband William; grandchildren Alicia Couture Lemieux and husband Seth, Benjamin Bard, and Lillianna “Isabella” Cusick; great-grandchildren Anastasia and Taylor Lemieux; brothers Kenneth, Eugene, Harvey, and James, sisters Rita Cormier, Elizabeth “Betty” DeRaps, Genevieve “Genny” Adams, Norma Stankevitz; and several nieces and nephews.

At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in Waterville followed by his burial at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta, at later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville, ME 04901. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Reginald’s name to: ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Judes Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or: Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., Boys Town, NE 68010

