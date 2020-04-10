The Maine Grain Alliance has canceled its 2020 Kneading Conference and Bread Fair, which annually brings bakers from all over the country to Skowhegan in late July.

Executive director Tristan Noyes made the announcement, saying it was based on the uncertainty surrounding travel in July as well as the opinions of people and presenters who had planned to attend.

“Bakery and grain-based business owners that have been forced to close are facing an uncertain few months ahead with limited discretionary funds to consider being with us in Maine this summer,” Noyes said in the announcement. “Additionally, the emotional and social recovery, post pandemic, may result in a longer period of time before people are comfortable gathering again.”

Noyes added that the Maine Grain Alliance is donating two pallets of grain to Flour Bakery in Boston and Olmsted Restaurant in Brooklyn. Both bakeries are cooking and baking for emergency workers on the front lines of the pandemic. The grain was donated to the alliance by Maine Grains, a grist mill in Skowhegan.

