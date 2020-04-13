Hallowell Fire Chief James Owens, his wife Brenda Owens, stepdaughter Ashley Healey and granddaughter Madilynn Irish try to spread some Easter cheer Sunday for all their Farmingdale neighbors on Burke Street by building Mr. Bunny and writing an Easter message for all to see. Photo courtesy of Ashley Healey

hallowell maine

Augusta and Waterville news

