A man was killed early Wednesday morning after he lost control of his truck on black ice on I-95 in Hampden.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate around 5:30 a.m. After losing control on black ice, the man’s pickup truck struck a guardrail and overturned several times, according to Maine State Police.
The name of the man will be released later Wednesday after his family is notified.
State Police say the victim is the 31st person to die on Maine roads this year, the same numbers as last year at this time.
