BURNHAM – Percy Ray Goodblood, 80, of Burnham, passed away April 19, 2020 at Inland hospital in Waterville. Percy was born July 16, 1939 in Burnham, the son of Percy Goodblood Sr. and Emily Sweezey.Percy served in the Army during the Vietnam War and held various jobs throughout the years, retiring from Maine Central Railroad.He was a member of the Masons and had also served as selectmen for the town of Burnham.He loved spending time at his camp in Rockwood and fishing at Canada Falls. He also enjoyed deer hunting,watching NASCAR and puttering around on his Farmall tractor.Percy is survived by his son Todd Goodblood and partner Kelly Huff, daughter-in-law Anne Goodblood; granddaughters Maegan and her husband Josh Trask, and Mary Cram; his old Army buddy Paul Burlaga of Pennsylvania, a special friend Karl Fickett of Augusta and extended family and friends.He was predeceased by his parents; siblings; his son Luke, nephew Willy and niece Linda.At Percy’s request, there will be no services.

Guest Book