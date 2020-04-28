ANSON — Free supper curbside pickup will be offered from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, at the Anson Town Office, 5 Kennebec St., according to a news release from the town office.

People also can stop by to pick up a meal. Please do not get out of vehicle; volunteers will pass meal through open window.

To place an order, call 696-8053.

