ANSON — Free supper curbside pickup will be offered from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, at the Anson Town Office, 5 Kennebec St., according to a news release from the town office.
People also can stop by to pick up a meal. Please do not get out of vehicle; volunteers will pass meal through open window.
To place an order, call 696-8053.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Knights of Columbus to offer free takeout meals April 29 in Augusta
-
Community
Free supper curbside pickup set for May 1 in Anson
-
Opinion
Commentary: Rich are getting richer, despite the pandemic
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: April 28, narrated by Heath Miller
-
Things to Do
Dead Gowns plans live stream concert May 2