Coronavirus infections rose slightly again Tuesday as state health officials reported 17 new confirmed cases but no additional deaths.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention posted new figures Tuesday morning showing 1,040 confirmed cases, up from 1,023 on Monday. The death toll from the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus held steady at 51.

After accounting for deaths and the 585 individuals who have recovered from the disease, the figures show 404 active cases of COVID-19. That is a decrease of 19 from Monday. Health officials caution the number of confirmed cases only captures a portion of the actual cases, however, because not everyone with symptoms is being tested.

There were 33 people hospitalized because of complications related to COVID-19 on Tuesday — down from 39 on Monday — with 17 people being treated in intensive care units and seven using a ventilator to support their breathing.

At 3 p.m. Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills is expected to unveil aspects of the plan for how and when her administration might begin relaxing restrictions on residents and businesses as part of a gradual reopening of Maine’s economy. Mills also signaled on Monday, however, that she is likely to extend the statewide “stay-at-home” order set to expire on Thursday.

That order requires Mainers to stay in their homes except for essential activities, such as grocery shopping, picking up pharmaceuticals, seeking medical care, exercising or recreating outdoors, caring for another person or livestock, necessary home maintenance, or commuting to an essential job.

Mills has yet to provide the specific metrics that will be used to decide when it is safe to relax restrictions but, instead, has said her “guiding principles” will be protecting public health, maintaining health care readiness, building reliable and accessible testing and prioritizing public-private cooperation.

Many public health experts say necessary conditions should include: a two-week decline in cases, deaths and hospitalizations; widespread access to testing for the public; and a robust track-and-trace system for identifying and monitoring people who have been exposed.

Much of Maine’s economy — and the nation’s — is currently shuttered as government officials attempt to reduce transmission of the disease through stay-at-home orders and physical or social distancing.

More than 100,000 individuals, or roughly one in seven Maine workers, have filed unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic. The food service, hospitality, recreation and entertainment industries have been hit particularly hard, with roughly a quarter of the workers in those industries out of a job.

There is growing pressure in Maine and other states to relax some of those restrictions, although doing so too early or in an unsafe fashion could lead to new spikes in cases and deaths. More than 50,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Various organizations have weighed in with their own proposals for gradually reopening Maine’s economy, including by filing comments with the state through a suggestion portal launched by the Mills administration earlier this month.

On Monday, the Retail Association of Maine sent Mills a proposal that uses color-coded risk assessments similar to the fire danger system to designate the level of restrictions on businesses. The association, which advocates for retail businesses at the State House, acknowledged that returning to “pre-pandemic normalcy” will not happen instantly but “there will be stops and starts that will come in waves as the virus changes course over time.”

“These levels can be guided by a rigorous measurement system to determine the level of risk on a statewide basis or county by county or city by city,” reads the Retail Association of Maine’s recommendation. “The color can change depending on the specific circumstances. ‘Red or High Risk’ is our current profile. Each level would prescribe certain rules of conduct of businesses and individuals”

Under a “high risk — red” situation, essential businesses would have to limit customer numbers, sanitize areas frequently and require employees to wear face coverings while non-essential businesses would be limited to curbside pickup, delivery or e-commerce.

In a “moderate risk — orange” environment, all retail businesses would be allowed to open but with strict adherence to social distancing, some limits on customers,required face coverings for employees and regular sanitization.

The levels of restrictions would be even lower for a “low risk — yellow” environment. But even in a “no risk — green” environment, the association said “new best practices would remain that may have altered consumer behavior and shopping norms” during the pandemic.

The conservative policy center Maine Policy Institute, meanwhile, recommended Mills allow the stay-at-home order to expire on Thursday and the civil emergency declaration to lapse on May 15. The group also recommended lifting industry-specific restrictions and advised against a phased roll-out of reopening specific industries, although they suggested Maine’s hotels and tourism-focused industries should plan for late-summer bookings.

“Business owners understand that they have to show that they are taking recommended public health measures seriously in order to attract customers again,” reads the Maine Policy Institute proposal. “Government cannot become the sanitation police. The state using its limited resources to approve one-by-one which businesses

are allowed to open would be a foolish and wasteful endeavor.”

