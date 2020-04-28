Scarborough police identified the driver of a fatal crash on Pine Point Road as a teenager from Old Orchard Beach.
Police said Christopher Thompson, 19, of Old Orchard Beach, was the person inside a car that was discovered Monday overturned in the marsh near Pine Point Road.
Thompson was the lone occupant, police said. He was traveling south on Pine Point Road when the vehicle went off the roadway.
It’s unclear exactly when the crash occurred. The vehicle was discovered about 10 a.m. by Maine Marine Patrol.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Hillary Clinton to endorse Joe Biden today, source says
-
Community
Waterville Public Library plans virtual events
-
Sports
Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini has stage 3 colon cancer
-
Business
Maine to launch expansion of jobless benefits Friday
-
Local & State
Lawyers clash – via video – over petitions to let Mainers vote on CMP power line