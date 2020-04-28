WATERVILLE — Waterville police are searching for a man who robbed an Elm Street convenience store early Monday.

At about 1 a.m., a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black overcoat, black pants and a handkerchief over his face entered the Big Apple store at 33 Elm St.. He then brandished a hunting knife and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, according to Deputy Chief Bill Bonney of the Waterville Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white male who is about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds.

Bonney said no one was injured in the incident, which is being investigated by Detective Damon Lefferts.

Those who may have information related to the robbery should contact Lefferts at 207-680-4700.

