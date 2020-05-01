UPDATED 1:05 p.m.

AUBURN — A woman was shot at a University Street apartment building Friday morning, and the man who may have been responsible was later found shot. Police believe he shot himself.

Auburn Deputy Chief Timothy Cougle said police received a call that a woman had been shot in the hand around 9:30 a.m. The woman, whose name was not released Friday, was found on the back porch of an apartment at 46 University St. The Auburn Fire Department treated her at the scene and took her to Central Maine Medical Center, where police said she is in critical condition.

A witness said a white pickup truck fled the scene. A deputy with the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office found that truck in Turner near Twitchell’s Airport. Auburn police and that deputy searched the area and found the driver, 40-year-old Daniel Brown, in the woods. Police said Brown had shot himself.

Brown lives at 46 University St, and police said he was either the woman’s boyfriend or husband. Police said he is also in critical condition at CMMC.

Cougle said there is no danger to the public and no others are believed to have been involved.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: