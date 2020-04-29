PITTSFIELD – Shirley Claude Williams, 89, died peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at his daughter’s home in Pittsfield.He was born on August 24, 1930, in Easton, Maine, the son of the late Lemuel and Nellie (Mullen) Williams.Always a hard worker, he enjoyed his years at Ethan Allen Furniture, and ran a poultry business for many years before owning and operating Williams’ Garage on Crawford Road. He had a deep love and devotion for the Lord, and the Bible was his favorite topic. His mentor was Pastor Charles Mason, and Shirley later pastored his own church, the Mutton Lane Church in Clinton, from 1993-2006. He was very social and loved to tell stories of his early years. He is survived by his children, June Cooper (Beth Murray) of Bradford, Steven Williams (Daryle) of Harrington, and Janice Wyman (Michael) of Pittsfield; his grandchildren, April, Karen, Kendra, Seth, Jason and Maranda; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandchild; the Bolstridge family; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.He was predeceased by his parents; his wives, Isabel, Gloria and Audrey; his son, Bob; and eight siblings, Merle, Gladys, Beulah, Elva, Eva, Helen, Fern and Floyd.The family will be eternally grateful for the care and support that the Northern Lights Hospice team provided.A private visitation will be held. A funeral will be held this summer at a time and location to be determined.To leave a message of kindness or to share a memory, please visit www.shoreynichols.com.Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

