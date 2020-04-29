Well, on the bright side, this forecast blog doesn’t have snow in it.

Thursday starts off with increasing cloud cover. It’s a real possibility that Thursday stays dry for most, but the chance for showers will increase later in the day.

Temperatures run below average for most of the state. Wind will be coming in out of the south and southeast, off the cold ocean. Most spots will probably not reach 50 on Thursday.

Rain moves in steadily overnight. By Friday morning, heavier rain takes over from west to east.

Rain totals looks to be between 1 inch and 1.5 inches through western Maine, closer to an inch through eastern Maine. The foothills may be a little bit higher, while far eastern Maine might be just a little lower.

Some localized flooding is possible. For now, most of the river forecasts stay just below flood stage. The issue will be in areas of poor drainage. Expect some isolated instances of water getting backed up in areas where that typically happens.

Saturday shows the storm slowly progressing east. Drier air will be building, but the sun lingers for some time. The result is another cloudy, cooler day that will feature generally dreary conditions.

Showers will generally be done, but an isolated sprinkle might sneak in through the morning.

The savior for the weekend is Sunday.

Sunny, warm conditions are back in the forecast as high pressure settles back in.

Since the sea breeze kicks up again in the afternoon, forecast temperatures are limited to near 60 at the coastline.

Inland, though, some places could make a run for the upper 60s. It’s likely going to be the warmest and nicest day we have seen in weeks.

It’s still a few days out, so the forecast could change a bit. I think, though, that forecast highs would increase if they change from here. Looks really unlikely that we will be cooler than this.

So, there you have it. One sunny, warm day after three gloomy, chilly days.

Maybe we’ll break this pattern after the middle of the month.

