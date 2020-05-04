What a gem of a weekend. The work week doesn’t look quite as nice — but it won’t be terrible, either.

Monday features partly cloudy skies in the morning. Clouds increase through the day, allowing for light pop up showers in the afternoon. Some stay dry.

High temperatures break into the low 60s for most Mainers. If some sunshine makes an appearance, that could push a few spots to 65 degrees…not too bad at all.

Cooler air moves in for Tuesday, dropping almost everyone into the 50s for high temperatures. Partly cloudy skies are expected for most, but lingering cloud cover holds for the mountains.

It could be a bit breezy at times. The result, of course, is that it will feel a little chillier than it is.

Wednesday will be the nicest day. It’ll be drier, with high pressure taking over briefly. Partly sunny skies return for the afternoon and high temperatures end up near 60 statewide.

A coastal storm is possible Thursday. Cloud cover seems likely for at least the southern half of the state. Shower chances seem limited to the coastline for now, but that could change.

It will also be breezier on Thursday. High temperatures stay in the 50s, possibly below 55 if the clouds are thick enough.

Colder air will be on its way Friday afternoon, ultimately building in for the weekend. There’s a chance for some minor snow accumulation across the high elevations, if the ingredients come together just right. Elsewhere, cold rain and dreary days are expected. Temperatures could struggle to break 50 degrees, over 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

More details on that as we get closer. Let’s get through the next couple of days first.

I know some people wait until after Mother’s Day to start planting. With this pattern, though, maybe Memorial Day would be a safer bet!

