FARMINGTON — Another case of COVID-19 has been reported at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center, bringing the total number of infections there to 14, according to briefing by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
It’s one more since April 24 when the CDC reported eight residents and five staff members had tested positive at Edgewood.
The CDC has been in close contact with management at the Route 4 facility since early last week when two residents and one staff member tested positive for coronavirus, which was declared an outbreak.
An outbreak is defined by the CDC as three or more confirmed cases within a congregate living facility.
Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center is owned and operated by North Country Associates in Lewiston.
