Layoffs have come to Augusta.

Some city employees have already been laid off and dozens more will be by May 27, as Augusta officials make cuts to try to make up for a shortfall in revenues and increases in spending related to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 15 full-time and 17 permanent part-time employees are being laid off, for a total of 32 city workers facing layoffs by the end of May.

City facilities that are largely closed to the public due to the pandemic will have most of the planned layoffs, including the Augusta Civic Center where most public events have been cancelled, at the closed Lithgow Public Library, and closed childcare bureau at Buker Community Center.

City Manager William Bridgeo explained the planned layoffs and their necessity in a memo to city councilors Wednesday.

“We are blessed with a wonderful, dedicated workforce and the steps being taken to be financially responsible are painful ones,” he wrote.

Two furlough days for nearly all city employees are also planned before the fiscal year ends June 30, one on May 18 and another in late June.

Bridgeo said the cuts are necessary due to a series of revenue shortfalls and increased expenses related to the pandemic and measures taken to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Revenue shortfalls, compared to what was budgeted, are expected to include more than $550,000 in excise taxes paid on vehicles, $200,000 in property taxes, and nearly $300,000 from the Augusta Civic Center.

And increased expenditures Bridgeo said were due to the pandemic include cost overruns of about $141,000 for public safety and $136,000 in general assistance, some of which may be reimbursed by state or federal funds.

