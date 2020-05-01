Gardiner Food Bank/Chrysalis Place is open to serve residents of Gardiner, Randolph, West Gardiner, Pittston, Farmingdale and Chelsea at 576 Brunswick Ave., in Gardiner.
Hours of operation are 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays. No voucher is needed from the town office.
For more information, call 446-4011.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Gardiner Food Bank/Chrysalis Place open Tuesdays, Thursdays
-
Life & Culture
Labrador retrievers are still tops, but corgis rise in dog popularity
-
Business
Newry brew pub owner tells Tucker Carlson he will defy state order and open today
-
Local & State
Maine saw 380 drug overdose deaths in 2019, a 7% increase
-
Community
Online resource offers free legal answers for low-income Mainers