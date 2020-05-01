Gardiner Food Bank/Chrysalis Place is open to serve residents of Gardiner, Randolph, West Gardiner, Pittston, Farmingdale and Chelsea at 576 Brunswick Ave., in Gardiner.

Hours of operation are 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and 1-3 p.m. Thursdays. No voucher is needed from the town office.

For more information, call 446-4011.

 

