WHITEFIELD – Barbara A. (Woerter) Skillin, 82, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at home after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Orman D. Skillin with whom she shared 59 years of marriage.Barbara was born Nov. 21, 1937 in Queens, N.Y. She is the daughter of the late William A. and Marjorie (Francois) Woerter.Barbara was the owner and operator of Silouette of Beauty where she was a passionate talented beautician for many years until her retirement.Barbara was loved by all who knew her and will always be remembered as an easy going , kind, humble woman who had a passion and an eye for crafts, art and sewing. She loved her home, gardening and her dogs Joy, Happy and Jake as well as her cat Miss Kitty. She also enjoyed visiting West Lake.She is survived by her daughters Bonnie Murray and her husband Michael of Wiscassett and Debra Skillin and her fiancé Deane Meadows of Topsham, her son Daniel Skillin and his wife Bonnie Chadwick of Sidney; her devoted companion John Christie of Richmond/ She was the loving grandmother to Brandon Garrett Skillin and Alicia Mae Skillin, Nathanael Michael, James Patrick and Ryan Dale Murray. She is also survived by her seven great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.In addition to her loving husband and parents, Barbara was predeceased by her brother Richard W. Woerter. A private graveside service was held at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road Location. Arrangements are in the care of the Staples Funeral Home, 51 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner Maine. Memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfh.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous