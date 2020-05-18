As the entire state of Maine continues to deal with the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Kennebec Historical Society has postponed this week’s “The Traveling Sisters: Moving Forward,” a talk by Shelly Lance-Fulk and Jacklyn Amtower, according to a news release from Scott R. Wood, administrative director.
Originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Maine State Library in Augusta, the talk has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
For more information, call Wood at 622-7718.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine May 18 police log
-
Business
Stocks move higher on Wall Street, extending global gains
-
Business
Senate bill would deliver more than $2 billion in aid to state, local governments in Maine
-
Local & State
Two injured in single-motorcycle accident in Mercer on Sunday evening
-
Business
CMHC proposes multi-million dollar surgical center in Topsham