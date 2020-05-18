As the entire state of Maine continues to deal with the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Kennebec Historical Society has postponed this week’s “The Traveling Sisters: Moving Forward,” a talk by Shelly Lance-Fulk and Jacklyn Amtower, according to a news release from Scott R. Wood, administrative director.

Originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Maine State Library in Augusta, the talk has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.

For more information, call Wood at 622-7718.

