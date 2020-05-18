Moscow Elementary School is registering new students for kindergarten and preschool classes starting in the fall, according to a news release from Bonnie Fortin, school administrative assistant.

Preschool students must be 4 years old by Oct.15. Kindergarten students must be 5 years old by Oct. 15.

Regional School Unit 83/Maine School Administrative District 13, Moscow Elementary, serves students in the areas of Bingham, Moscow, Concord, and Pleasant Ridge Plantation.

To add your child to the class list, answer any questions, and begin the registration process, call the school at 672-5572.

