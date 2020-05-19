Two people died in an early morning house fire in Ellsworth, according to state fire officials.

The fire in a mobile home along Route 1 was reported to 911 dispatchers at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The home was engulfed in fire when Ellsworth firefighters arrived. Firefighters found two bodies inside the building a short time later, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Investigators believe the victims are a man and a woman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

