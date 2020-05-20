The next installment of NextGen’s web-event series will continue to feature Maine musical groups performing free sets for the public, as well as local activists and brewers talking about how to stay politically active and support Maine businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ballots, Ballads and Brews is pre-recorded and made available online for four days, from Friday through Monday of each weekend, according to a news release from Elizabeth Rosen of NextGen.

This weekend, Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25, will feature:

• Vickey Rand, Community Housing of Maine, Portland;

• The Shank Painters: Pirate Sea Shanty Band, Portland; and

• Gale White, Lubec Brewing Company, Lubec.

Those wishing to attend should register to be notified when the episode goes live at mobilize.us/nextgenme/event/273072.

Thirty people participated in the first weekend of Ballots, Ballads, and Brews, which featured The Bumbling Woohas, the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy, and Moderation Brewing Company.

Programming for coming weekends to be announced.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: