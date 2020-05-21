Madison Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year, according to a news release from the school.
Any child residing in Madison who will be 5 years old before Oct. 15 is eligible to start school in August.
To schedule an appointment for June 10, 11 or 12, call 207-696-4607.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Kingfield boy who ran away found safe Wednesday night
-
Special Sections
Graduation Keepsake Edition 2020
-
Business
More than 138,000 Mainers have filed for unemployment since March
-
Community
Eastern Maine Community College to offer free online courses this summer
-
Business
Nearly 39 million have sought U.S. jobless aid since virus hit