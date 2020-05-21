Madison Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year, according to a news release from the school.

Any child residing in Madison who will be 5 years old before Oct. 15 is eligible to start school in August.

To schedule an appointment for June 10, 11 or 12, call 207-696-4607.

