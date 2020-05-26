Waterville Senior High School has announced its top 10 seniors for the class of 2020, according to a news release from Principal Brian Laramee. Students are listed by rank.

Taylor Bielecki is graduating first in the WSHS class of 2020 with an unweighted grade point average of 96.25. He is a member of the Math Team, National Honor Society president, Green Team co-president, Science Olympiad, and Senior Buddies.

He is a McDonald’s All-Academic All-Star, named to 1st Team All State Track & Field, a winner of a Renaissance Award, and a Dartmouth Book Award recipient. He volunteers at basketball clinics, assists the Music Boosters, has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, and has raised money for the Walk for Warmth that provides heating assistance to those in need.

Bielecki received a full scholarship and plans to attend the University of Notre Dame in the fall, studying mechanical engineering. He is the son of Maria Bielecki.

Rebecca Maheu is graduating second in the WSHS class of 2020 with an unweighted GPA of 94.587. She is a member of the Math Team, Pit Orchestra and participates in tennis.

Maheu won a Renaissance Award for academics, won the Presidential Scholarship Award at University of Maine, and was awarded a Certificate of Merit from the Society of Women Engineers. She has spent time volunteering for Music Boosters.

Maheu plans to study engineering physics at the University of Maine in the fall. She is the daughter of Kevin and Melissa Maheu.

David Ramgren is graduating third in the WSHS class of 2020 with an unweighted GPA of 94.536. He participates in band as president, golf captain, swim captain, Student Council, Science Olympiad state champion, Math Team, National Honor Society, French Honor Society, and tennis.

Ramgren was recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa Association of Maine Certificate, Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology, and received a Renaissance Award for Academics and Good School Citizenship. In addition to time he spends working as a lifeguard at the Alfond Municipal Pool, he volunteers at the Evening Sandwich Program and as a volunteer swim coach at the Waterville Junior High School.

Ramgren plans to study chemistry at Colby College in the fall. He is the son of Jon and Sarah Ramgren.

Hannah Lord is graduating fourth in the WSHS class of 2020 with an unweighted GPA of 93.505. She is a member of the fall and winter cheering team and participates in dance outside of school.

Lord was recognized with an Award of Excellence by the Congress of Future Medical Leaders. She also was awarded a Renaissance Award for Academic Achievement. She works at Happy Days Childcare, volunteers in the Panther Cafe’ and Creative Minds Daycare.

Lord plans to study nursing at Husson University in the fall. She wants to work as a neonatal nurse practitioner. She is the daughter of Timothy Lord and Penny Lord-Davis.

Kevin Chen is graduating fifth in the WSHS class of 2020 with an unweighted GPA of 93.432. He is a member of the Math Team, Swim Team, Science Olympiad state champion, Pit Orchestra, National Honor Society and the French National Honor Society.

He was recognized as the Physical Education Student of the Year, awarded a Rensselaer Medal, achieved top 20 status in the 100M Butterfly and 400M Free Relay in the 2018 Maine State Swimming Tournament, and was also recognized with a Renaissance Award. In addition to working as a waiter, he has volunteered more than 100 hours at the humane society.

He plans to attend a four-year college and major in pharmacy or math. Chen is the son of Hongbiao Chen and Minjun Zhang.

Jess Bazakas is graduating sixth in the WSHS class of 2020 with an unweighted GPA of 92.383. She is a member of the Green Team as co-president, Science Olympiad, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, and French Honor Society.

She was a Wellesley Book Award recipient and has her art displayed at the Maine State House. She works as a lifeguard at the Alfond Municipal Pool and at Grand Central Cafe. She volunteers her time tutoring other students, working at the Common Ground Fair, helping at the Evening Sandwich Program, and by serving on the Advisory Board of Hardy Girls Healthy Women.

She plans to attend Wellesley College to study social sciences and humanities. Bazakas is the daughter of Greg Bazakas and Jennifer Yoder.

Peter Lai is graduating seventh in the WSHS class of 2020 with an unweighted GPA of 92.087. He participates in indoor and outdoor track, Junior Classical League, and the National Honor Society.

He was recognized with a KVAC All-Academic Award during his indoor track season. Lai participates in Upward Bound and volunteers his time at the Evening Sandwich Program.

He plans to attend college to study mechanical engineering. Lai is the son of Ming Lai and Quing Zhao.

Abigail Bloom is graduating eighth in the WSHS class of 2020 with an unweighted GPA of 92.08. She is a member of GRIT, National Honor Society, STAND vice-president, Science Olympiad, Seeds of Peace, and a Yellow Tulip Project Ambassador.

She was a Renaissance Award Winner for Academics and was recognized by the University of Rochester with a Susan B. Anthony Award. In addition to her work at Engine 5 Bakehouse and at Pleasant Street United Methodist Church, Bloom volunteers at Northern Light Inland Hospital, is a homeroom buddy, and volunteers at the Mid-Maine Homeless Shelter.

She plans to attend Simmons University as a Kotzen scholar majoring in public health while minoring in Spanish and political science. Bloom is the daughter of Lawrence Bloom and Annalee Bloom.

Lily Roy is graduating ninth in the WSHS class of 2020 with an unweighted GPA of 91.991. She participated in Yearbook as lead editor, Junior Classical League historian, Class Officers treasurer class of 2020, Key Club, and National Honor Society tutoring co-chairwoman.

She was the recipient of a Williams College Book Award. In addition to spending summers working as a photographer at the Lake George Steamboat Company, she helps to teach younger children at her church every Sunday and volunteers at American Red Cross Blood Drives.

She is undecided on her college, but plans to major in graphic design/marketing. Roy is the daughter of Chad and Erika Roy.

Jasmine Liberty is graduating 10th in the WSHS class of 2020 with an unweighted GPA of 91.804. She participated in cheering KVAC 1st-Team, National Honor Society, tennis, Jazz Band, Theatre, Key Club, STAND, and Class Officers.

She was recognized with a Renaissance Award, a Smith College Book Award, and was an honorable mention for the ‘Shine on Cass Award’ for her volunteer work.

Liberty is undecided on which college she plans to attend but plans to study occupational therapy. Liberty is the daughter of Travis Liberty and Jamilee Kus.

