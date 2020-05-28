Husson University in Bangor has announced its list of 2020 graduates. In an effort to assist the class of 2020 and their families in celebrating students’ academic achievements, Husson University emailed a link to students on May 12, that connected them to a commencement video posted on its website. Produced by Husson University’s New England School of Communications, the video was designed to complement, rather than replace, the University’s 121st Annual Commencement Exercises, according to a news release from Eric B. Gordon, executive director of communications.

These exercises, filled with the traditional pomp and circumstance, have been rescheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the Cross Insurance Center because of restrictions on public gatherings in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The celebratory graduation video included: Remarks from the President, remarks from Husson University’s Board of Trustees Chair, recognition of the valedictorians and salutatorian and the full list of all graduates, their honorary titles and hometowns accompanied by appropriate commencement music.

With 864 individuals earning a record 1,068 undergraduate and graduate degrees, the class of 2020 is the university’s largest graduating class in its 122-year history.

ASSOCIATE OF SCIENCE DEGREES

COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

School of Accounting

• Associate of Science in Accounting: Cameron Edwin Clark of Houlton, magna cum laude; Britney N. Doiron of Westbrook, and MacKenzie S. Pelkey of Presque Isle, cum laude.

School of Business and Management

• Associate of Science in Business Administration: Kimberly J. Babb of Brewer, Cindy Dawn McLaughlin of Presque Isle, cum laude; Erica Moir of Caribou, cum laude; and Jonathan F. Wood of Brewer.

• Associate of Science in Business Studies: Tracy A. Roberts of Sinclair, Cory Austin Rockwell of Island Falls, and Dani K. Shaw of Fort Fairfield.

School of Legal Studies

• Associate of Science in Criminal Justice: Danielle R. Feinman of Colchester, Vermont; Karli Glass of Rockport, Nicole M. Conley of Casco, cum laude; Leah M. Godin of Springfield, Vermont, cum laude; and Megan L. Welch of Ellsworth.

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE DEGREES

COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

School of Accounting

• Bachelor of Science in Accounting: John Emory Ament of Bridgewater, New Jersey; Benjamin Daniel Balchunas of Halifax, Massachusetts; Jake Black of Winterport, summa cum laude; Michael Douglas Capeci of Wyckoff, New Jersey, cum laude; and Cameron Jay Clark of Houlton.

Also, Kayla L. Clark of Hermon, Jamie J. Cyr of Madawaska, magna cum laude; Jordan T. Davis of Bloomfield, Connecticut; Tammy L. Emerson of Brewer, magna cum laude; Brian D. Finley of Levant, Brian C. Hall of Old Town, and Dylan David Harmon-Weeks of Dover-Foxcroft, magna cum laude.

Also, Henry S. Helmke of Bernard, Taylor M. Johnson of Skowhegan, Lynn Kelly of Fort Kent, cum laude; Shane S. Mallory of Bangor, magna cum laude; Cheryl Marchand of Presque Isle, summa cum laude; Stephanie M. Martin of Fort Kent, cum laude; and Morgan M. Nelson of Monticello, summa cum laude.

Also, Mairead Christine O’Sullivan of Ludlow, Massachusetts; Caitlyn R. Page of Hermon; Susi B. Paredes Vazquez of Milbridge, summa cum laude; Lori A. Pendexter of Presque Isle, magna cum laude; Virginia M. Perusse of Westbrook, summa cum laude; and Brady Jimmy Pleau of Auburn.

Also, Monique Mikaela Pooler of Old Town, summa cum laude; Diane R. Sanborn of Hollis Center, summa cum laude; Elvin Jose Suazo of Brooklyn, New York; Austyn E. Thomas of Dedham, magna cum laude; and Chase Michael Turner of Bangor, magna cum laude.

Also, Tina L. Varney of Bangor, summa cum laude; Andrew J. Wengert of South Berwick, and Julia L. Wilcox of Presque Isle.

School of Business and Management

• Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Melanie Anne Aldrich of Windham, cum laude; Martinique Allen of Gorham, summa cum laude; Ryan D. Allender of Rockland, Melvin T. Atkinson Fort of Washington, Maryland; and Eleanor M. Barca of Gorham, summa cum laude.

Also, Erin F. Baudanza of South Thomaston, summa cum laude; Tyler James Beaton of Hermon, magna cum laude; Alexis B. Bell of Presque Isle, summa cum laude; Joshua J. Blier of Sanford, Kaylee Denise Blier of Bangor, cum laude; Lisa A. Brislin of Buxton, cum laude; and Nicholas Scott Buffington of South Paris.

Also, Kevin J. Chamberland of Saint Agatha, Alexandra A. Chapman of Easthampton, Massachusetts, summa cum laude; Victoria Faith Charity-McGuirk of Fountain Valley, California, cum laude; Eugene J. Chen of Hampden, and Cameron Edwin Clark of Houlton, magna cum laude.

Also, MacKenzie A. Clow of Summerside, Prince Edward Island; Abigail E. Collins of Orrington, summa cum laude; Peter D. Cox of Sweden, summa cum laude; Mailyn Cruz of Dieppe, New Brunswick, magna cum laude; Isaac S. Cyr of Ashland, and Jennifer J. Dailey of South Berwick, summa cum laude.

Also, Ryan D. Demers of Pelham, New Hampshire; Justin Nathaniel DeNicola of Dixmont, Heidi R. Doane of Bangor, cum laude; Britney N. Doiron of Westbrook, Haonan Dong of Wenzhou, China, magna cum laude; Farhan Fayyaz of Paris, Ontario; and Amanda L. Fisher of Peterborough, Ontario.

Also, Zoeii C. Fournier of Biddeford, cum laude; Danielle M. Gilbert of Waterboro, Molly C. Ginn of Jackson, summa cum laude; Joshua Henry Goddard of Brunswick, Betsy A. Goodwin of Orrington, magna cum laude; Teddi Ann Gorczok of Brewer, magna cum laude; and Camden J. Grant of Dedham, cum laude.

Also, Jon-Thomas David Greene of Rumford, cum laude; Jessica H. Gruber of El Paso, Texas, summa cum laude; Nicholas J. Hallowell of Calais, cum laude; Mikaela P. Hamlin of Bucksport, summa cum laude; Lance Kenneth James Harder of Turner, cum laude; and Matthew C. Hicks of Roxbury, Massachusetts.

Also, Brandon Hussey of Presque Isle, magna cum laude; Jacob A. Ireland of Bangor, cum laude; Christopher J. Kemna of Cumberland, cum laude; Kylie S. Kennedy of Levant, Jocelyn M. Kloza of Old Orchard Beach, summa cum laude; Meghan L. Kotredes of Hampden, and Tanner LaCrosse of Hermon, magna cum laude.

Also, Isaac Y. Lapointe of Old Orchard Beach summa cum laude; Michael A. Larkin of Worthing, South Dakota; Karli J. Levesque of Mars Hill, Jordhan C. Levine of Waterville, Adam Stuart Littlefield of Fairfield, Dominick Joseph Lizotte of Bangor, summa cum laude; and Amanda S. Martin of Hampden, summa cum laude.

Also, Andrew N. Massie of Saco, Jennifer McCleary of Moncton, New Brunswick; Seth T. McFarland of West Gardiner, Jon P. McGrath of Wells, summa cum laude; Daniel A. Meo of Hampden, Daniel R. Munro of Scarborough, cum laude; Dylan A. Murray of Bangor, and Morgan M. Nelson of Monticello, summa cum laude.

Also, Babafemi O. Onigbanjo of London, England; Logan Edward Ouellette of Brunswick, Joan M. Overman of Washburn, magna cum laude; MacKenzie S. Pelkey of Presque Isle cum laude; Roman Popov of Windham, cum laude; Adam James Poulin of Turner, cum laude; and Grant C. Poulin of Corinth.

Also, Haley A. Prygrocki of Bradley, Michael Edward Randall of Orrington, magna cum laude; Mary F. Richardson of Bradley, summa cum laude; Keith W. Robinson of Steuben, Valerie Marie-Chantale Francine Roy of Rangeley, summa cum laude; and Sadie A. Royer of Greene, summa cum laude.

Also, Ukkasha B. Sajid of Toronto, Ontario, cum laude; Kelly V. Smith of Lakeland, Florida; Virginia Lynn Spaulding of Windham, Heather M. Stokes of Ashland, Amber June Timms of Brewer, cum laude; Lillian C. Tuck of Bangor, and Bradley Weston of West Gardiner.

Also, Daulton T. Wickenden of Rockport, Ian Wilson of Dover, New Hampshire; Paige V. Witham of Canaan, Keeli Shae Wood of Lincolnville, magna cum laude; Blake W. Woods of Hodgdon, cum laude; and John P. Zebiak of Brewer, summa cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Business and Liberal Studies: Jesse C. Newman of Ellsworth, summa cum laude; and Joseph F. Pagan of Bar Harbor, summa cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Business and Professional Studies: Racquel S. Bailey of Wells, summa cum laude; Scott M. Cooledge of Portland, Drew F. Sotomayor of Easton, summa cum laude; and Michelle A. Willette of Washburn, summa cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Business and Technology: Mathew S. Leland of Hampden, summa cum laude; and Jamie L. Perkins of Bradley, summa cum laude.

School of Hospitality, Sport and Tourism Management

• Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems: Mark P. Damon of Damariscotta, and Bethany M. Greenlaw of Garland, magna cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management: Nicole Marie Ballard of Palmyra, cum laude; Barry B. Campbell of Dixfield, Dwayne G. Campbell of Sidney, Olivia Anya-Tuttle Colby of Ellsworth, Adam Colter of Hampden, Kyle S. Combs of Fairfax, Vermont; and Barbara E. Haskell of Blue Hill, summa cum laude.

Also, Stephanie L. Hayes of Bangor, summa cum laude; Shannon Elizabeth Kasprzak of Newport, cum laude; Ellen M. Longfellow of Manchester, cum laude; Riley Musetti Mooers of Mount Desert, and Cassandra M. Peabody of Hampden, magna cum laude.

Also, Megan N. Perry of Gardiner, magna cum laude; Adam R. Rodriguez of Havana, Cuba; Adriana L. Stone of Mechanic Falls, Robert J. Tracy of Bangor, cum laude; and Maxwell Roger Troiano of Gilford, New Hampshire.

• Bachelor of Science in Integrated Technology: Kyle R. Barnes of Ellsworth, summa cum laude; and Molly Kathryn James of Readfield.

• Bachelor of Science in Software Development: Liam M. Hand of Portland, and Aaron N. Somers of Bangor, summa cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Sport Management: Ryan Bell of Lewiston, Kyle R. Bourget of Lisbon Falls, Briar Bussell of Harmony, Luke Clarence Covey of Milton, Vermont, cum laude; Joshua T. Cowing of Dresden, summa cum laude; Gavin M. Dugas of Pittsfield, and McKenna A. Gerchman of Denmark, magna cum laude.

Also, Joe R. Johnson of Bangor, magna cum laude; Alice R. Kennedy of Bethlehem, New Hampshire, summa cum laude; Alexander D. Lakeman of Holden, Alexander Robert Mace of Litchfield, Matthew Stephen Martin of Litchfield, Nicholas W. Mazurek of Rockland, and Lucas G.W. McLain of Millinocket.

Also, Jacob Robert Meyers of Georgetown, Massachusetts; Taylor Morang of Winthrop, magna cum laude; Cameron C. Parr of Calais, cum laude; Thomas E. St Louis Jr. of Bangor, Kathryn Rose Sund of Bangor, cum laude; Caleb Joshua Whittemore, of North Waterboro, Tyler Michael Williams of Brewer, and Nicholas P. Zavorotny of Concord, New Hampshire.

School of Legal Studies

• Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice: Blake Alan Arno of Dover-Foxcroft, cum laude; Ryan Baptista of Houlton, Justin T. Berthiaume of Westfield, Vermont; Rebecca Anne Beveridge of Saco, Jonathon E. Blauvelt of Bangor, and Nicole M. Bodeau of Brownfield, cum laude.

Also, Peyton R. Boucher of Old Town, summa cum laude; Melanie Elise Brady of Welland, Ontario, summa cum laude; Taylor Fern Burbo of Isle La Motte, Vermont; Alyshia D. Canwell of Hampden, Katelyn L. Clark of Caribou, summa cum laude; and Lacey Lynn Clark of Anson.

Also, Cameron W. Clement of Gorham, magna cum laude; Jenny E. Cobb of Scarborough, summa cum laude; Jessica L. Cole of Otis, summa cum laude; Emily A. Colligan of Presque Isle, Thomas J. Conlon of Hudson, Dustin M. Coty of Caribou, cum laude; and Dylan M. Coty of Caribou.

Also, Brett Andrew Crawford of Holden, cum laude; Adreona Nicole Daniels of Trenton, New Jersey, cum laude; Ross J. DeLorenzo of Unity, summa cum laude;

Jessica Ruth Dessert of Meriden, New Hampshire; Mikayla P. Dow of Sangerville, cum laude; and Brenna Faith Dube of Sanford, summa cum laude.

Also, Jamal A. Durrani of Lebanon, Ryan Eacrett of Burlington, Ontario, cum laude; Jacob Endre of Cherryfield, magna cum laude; Christina Marie Engstrom of Naples, Hunter I. Flynn of Presque Isle, Marissa L. Gallant of Gorham, Tori N. Grey of Portland, and Eric William Jordan Hathaway of Pittsfield.

Also, Traviana M. Higgins of Jefferson, magna cum laude; Lindsey D. Joliat of Brewer, Cody Philip Kalinka of Poland, magna cum laude; Kelsey A. Keith of Hermon, Bailee N. Keizer of Crowes Mills, Nova Scotia, cum laude; Callum P. Maloy of Biddeford, magna cum laude; and Brenda E. McGuire of Augusta.

Also, Brendan Anthony McNally of Portland, David B. Morrison Jr. of Ashland, Massachusetts; Hayleigh E. Oliver of Buxton, cum laude; Michael Damien Pease, of Sabattus, Devin John Pickett of Sidney, Jonathan Redden of Elora, Ontario, magna cum laude; and Benjamin Semukanya of Chicago, Illinois.

Also, Christopher Francis Single of East Walpole, Massachusetts, magna cum laude; Cody Lee Soucier of Athens, Alex A. Speed of Guilford, magna cum laude; Noah C. Stevens of Owls Head, Nicole Ann Tapparo of Topsfield, Massachusetts, summa cum laude; and Nikolai Tomaszewski of Wells.

Also, Logan G. Torno of Sanford, Blake Evan Trueworthy of Porter, Kaylee E. Warman of Greenville, Patrick Welch of Hampden, summa cum laude; and Tyler D. Young, of Old Town.

• Bachelor of Science in Forensic Science: Charlotte Marie Mooney of Lisbon Falls, cum laude; Kimberly Odivin of Everett, Massachusetts; and Megan L. Welch of Ellsworth.

• Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies — Pre Law: Madyson Olivia Batchelder of Moody, summa cum laude; Kent Z. Burrill of Brewer, William F. Campbell of Hampden, magna cum laude; Meghan Dube of Auburn, and Alexa R. Lynham of Westbrook, summa cum laude.

Also, Sarah M. McGillicuddy of Hodgdon, summa cum laude; Arianna Cynthia-Jean McKinnon of Enfield, cum laude; Hunter Michael McKinnon of Salisbury, Massachusetts, cum laude; Julian Oakes of Canaan, summa cum laude; and Paige Alexis Timko of Veazie, summa cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Paralegal Studies: Stevie C. Chayer of South China, magna cum laude; Shannon Quinn Elliott of Portland, magna cum laude; Leah A. Kamorski of Levant, and Natasha L. Morong of Camden, summa cum laude.

New England School of Communications

Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology: Adam David Beaudoin of Hooksett, New Hampshire,, summa cum laude; Jake Allen Brookes of East Lyme, Connecticut; Evan L. Brown of Coventry, Connecticut, magna cum laude; and An Trung Nghia Bui of Bangor.

Also, Tyler J. Cameron of Oxford, cum laude; Kristian J. Cerrone of Ballston Lake, New York, cum laude; Kevin Jorge Coelho of Wolcott, Connecticut, cum laude;

Abigail G. Cushing of Portland, Eric Andrew Daigle of Derry, New Hampshire; and Nicholas Stephen Danforth of Portland.

Also, Jordan William DeRosby of Waterville, Hannah R. Dowers of Londonderry, New Hampshire; Nathan J. Dumas of Bangor, cum laude; Dustin J. Farley of Bangor, Kevin M. Flanagin of Raymond, Mekayla Rose Gray Golden of Alton, New Hampshire; and Christopher P. Harris of Waterboro.

Also, Nicholas T. Hovey of Otis, Ian Jackson of Bingham, cum laude; Torin S. Jones of Lubec, Thomas W. Kugelman of North Bridgton, summa cum laude; Erica Larrivee of Gray, summa cum laude; Tania Lopez of Oceanside, California; and Derek John Madarasz of Smithtown, New York.

Also, Cynthia L. Miller of Londonderry, New Hampshire; Alex J. Mitchell of Hampstead, New Hampshire, cum laude; Joshua F. Morneault of Orrington, Brandon K. Pelletier of Norway, Nicholas Andrew Pelletier of Bingham, summa cum laude; and Connor M. Petros of Ellsworth, magna cum laude.

Also, Janell A. Reece of Corinth, summa cum laude; Monica C. Rheaume of Kennebunk, Jordan Todd Roubinek of Rockport, Dustin T. Sinclair of Bradley, Mariah J. St. Pierre of Lewiston, Kyle David Tremblay of Billerica, Massachusetts, magna cum laude; Jason Patrick Turner of Sidney, and Nolan L. Whitaker of Windsor, Connecticut, magna cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Production: Kiet Tuan Ho of New Haven, Connecticut, cum laude; and Ani Inman of Albany, summa cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications: Tyler Phillip Bassett of Dracut, Massachusetts; Kyanti L. Blyden of Miramar, Florida; Patrick Caldwell of Lewiston, Blake Aaron Campbell of Nashua, New Hampshire; Kristen A. Davis of New Sharon, and Kevin A. Doyon of Walden, Vermont, summa cum laude.

Also, Tyler J. Hewey of Hampden, cum laude; Cole R. Hurlbert of Steuben, Eli William Irvin of Rockport, Massachusetts; Madison A. Jenkins of Howland, Dylan R. Kelley of Lamoine, Kerilyn A. Kwiatkowski of Pelham, New Hampshire; and Nicholas Benjamin Langille of Hermon, magna cum laude.

Also, Kes A. Lavoie of Bangor, magna cum laude; Ryan William Mains of Hampden, cum laude; Amanda Lyn Marcus of Wiscasset, magna cum laude; Isaiah D. Marseille of Hermon, cum laude; Rachel Jean Maxwell of Presque Isle, summa cum laude; and Claire L. Mucha of Council Bluffs, Iowa, summa cum laude.

Also, Lisa Ann Pawlowski of Boothbay, summa cum laude; Kevin Praik of Canton, Massachusetts, cum laude; Caitlin Amanda Race of Dexter, Nikolas Pierce Ramsdell of Brentwood, New Hampshire; Sydney A. Rea of Skowhegan, Ana C. Reyes Gonçalves of Reyes São Paulo, Brazil; and Amber Schreier of Berwick, summa cum laude.

Also, Allison Louise Sinnett of Gorham, Jordan H. Verge of Brewer, Katherine Marie Walker of Poland, and Kerrie A. Wilson of Silver Spring, Maryland.

COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND PHARMACY

School of Nursing

• Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Nickole Jean Andronica Saranac of Lake, New York; Yamilee Antoine of Standish, magna cum laude; Caitlin M. Bean of Ellsworth, Gregory D. Bebb of Hampden, Dinah Gene Bilodeau of Knox, cum laude; Briana M. Brochu of Pittston, magna cum laude; and Makayla Rose Brown of Bradley.

Also, Katherine E. Bryant of Brewer, Katilyn R. Carter of Old Town, magna cum laude; Morgan Andree Carver of West Gardiner, magna cum laude; Katelyn Christine Cloutier of Sabattus, magna cum laude; Rachel JoAnn Cohen of Monroe, New Hampshire; and Audrey E. Davis of St. Albans, cum laude.

Also, Charlotte E. Doody of Bangor, magna cum laude; Nicholas B. Eddy of Hampden, Kayla M. Falone of East Millinocket, cum laude; Janelle Louise Fowlie of Rockland, cum laude; Margaret O. Furrow of Linneus, cum laude; and Shaylin B. Gilchrist of Norridgewock, cum laude.

Also, Amber Christina Goddard of Aurora, cum laude; Danielle M. Graham of Wells, Kelly Rae Hatt of Holden, Jenna W. Heath of Bangor, cum laude; Caitlyn M. Howes of Hermon, Allycia L. Huang of Dedham, Morgan Lea Knowles of Bangor, cum laude; Wendy J. Langley of Bradford, and Madison Mahan of Milford.

Also, Nicole E. Marshall of Newport, Ashley Ann McFarland of Levant, cum laude; Katie L. Menard of Glover, Vermont, cum laude; Emma R. Moore, of Bangor, Elizabeth M. Owens of Bangor, magna cum laude; Maci Mikkel Pond of Lincoln, cum laude; Michael Lee Quirion, of Waterville, and Kylie Holt Richards of Corinna.

Also, Trent David Richardson of Anson, magna cum laude; Victoria A. Sanborn of Hartland, cum laude; Monica H. Schultz of Hermon, Samantha M. Scott of Winn, magna cum laude; Bobbi Jo Searles of Lincoln, Elizabeth Rae Small of Lewiston, magna cum laude; and Renee Elizabeth Smith of Harmony, magna cum laude.

Also, Blair Elizabeth Stevens of Bethel, cum laude; Charlotte Ruth Strong-Ames of Union, magna cum laude; Yieng M. Tham of Perak, Malaysia, magna cum laude; Yieng C. Tham of Perak, Malaysia, cum laude; Brooke Taylor Tripp of Brooks, cum laude; and Paige M.J. Veilleux-Adams of Winslow.

Also, Sophie E. Vetter of Patten, summa cum laude; Beth M. Wallace of Milbridge, magna cum laude; Kathryn E. Weymouth of Scarborough, cum laude; Erin M. Whalen of Madison, Mickayla Whitney Willette of Embden, Elizabeth S. Willinski of Milo, and Madison T. York of New Limerick, magna cum laude.

School of Physical Therapy

• Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology: Tamara Lynn Aunchman of Vergennes, Vermont; Aaron Joseph Boumil of Bar Harbor, magna cum laude; Jared Roger Brown of Hancock, summa cum laude; Hayden Lear Campbell of Buxton, magna cum laude; and Allison J. Carey of Plymouth, New Hampshire, magna cum laude.

Also, Noah Riley Caron of Washburn, summa cum laude; Michelle E. Cawley of Presque Isle, summa cum laude; Nicole Louise Connolly of Wallingford, Connecticut, magna cum laude; Michaela Siona Sophia Costello of Corinna, magna cum laude; and Emma Katherine Cyr of Old Town, summa cum laude.

Also, Rose Patricia Davies of Attleboro, Massachusetts, cum laude; Leah R. Desjardins of Poland, cum laude; Dakota R. Dickinson of Houlton, magna cum laude; Mary E. Estes of Hermon, cum laude; Bailey L. Graychase of Bucksport, and Hanna Jeanne Hembrow of Milford, New Hampshire.

Also, William Irving Hilton of Harrisville, Rhode Island, summa cum laude; Jeanette Brooke Jones of Acton, summa cum laude; Jordyn M. Labrie of Winslow, Kyra Rita Landry of Brewer, summa cum laude; Kellsey R. Michaud of Chapman, summa cum laude; and Regan L. Nelson of Presque Isle, magna cum laude.

Also, Kelsey E. Poland magna cum laude of Levant, Michael Christopher Popolizio of Farmington, Connecticut, cum laude; Kevin Patrick Riley of East Walpole, Massachusetts, summa cum laude; Shelby L. Robichaud of Burnham, Nathaniel K. Rockwell of Lincoln, cum laude; and Michael C. Wong of Lewiston.

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE AND HUMANITIES

• Bachelor of Science in Biology: Laurel Jules Anderson of Eddington, cum laude; Ruby Tuesday Cote of Auburn, cum laude; Ashlyn C. Gianfrancesco of Sullivan, Bailey L. Graychase of Bucksport, Kelsay N. Helm of Trenton, and Charles Russell Libby of Hancock, summa cum laude.

Also, Goda Baddage Rakitha Dilshan Malewana of Kandy, Sri Lanka, summa cum laude; Owen Daniel Richmond of Mason Township, Cassidy R. Roderickof Winslow,

Miranda A. Rossignol of Chester, New Hampshire, cum laude; and Deater B. Toe of Bangor.

• Bachelor of Science in English: Samantha Lynn Berwick of Berlin, New Hampshire; Janessa Lin Corrigan of Gorham, New Hampshire, summa cum laude; Alec D. Eaton of Stonington, Jade D. Hichborn of Hudson, summa cum laude; Autumn Joy Holzworth of Solon, summa cum laude; and Malorie Martin of Struthers, Ohio, magna cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science: Abigail Victoria Dyer of Pittston, and Zachary R. Gosselin of Lewiston.

• Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences: Jocelyn Muriel Bell of Holden, magna cum laude; Sherley A. Bencosme of Methuen, Massachusetts; Jenna Kate Boucher of Caribou, Bryan Joel Cedeno of Boston, Massachusetts; Alexander J. Charette of Hampden, Robert Cleaves of Poland, and Noah J. Dery of Hampden, cum laude.

Also, Anita Mitchell Doughty of Bath, Alexys Nichole Duguay of Rumford, magna cum laude; Alexandria Jacqueline Durland of Mexico, Mackenzie C. Gayer of Vassalboro, summa cum laude; Aminat Omolola Gbadamosi of Lagos, Nigeria, summa cum laude; and Ryan S. Hodgdon of Casco, magna cum laude.

Also, Miranda L. Jandreau magna of Mapleton, cum laude; Courtney Reba Keough of Buckfield, Courtney V. McIntyre of Lincoln, Kimberly Odivin of Everett, Massachusetts; Janice Adowa Osei of Mesquite, Texas; and Alexa R. Perkins of Jay, magna cum laude.

Also, Kyler Patrick Pilewski of Rollinsford, New Hampshire, magna cum laude; Gillian P. Purcell of Hampden, Tyler Jacob Reichert of New Portland, Samantha Mae Strout of Buckfield, magna cum laude; Jared Patrick Vermette of Greenwood, and Abby M. Young of Bangor, cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health: MaKayla Ashlee of Alley Fairfield, Kaleigh E. Bickford of Greenbush, Talia A. Franchi of Orrington, cum laude; Vanessa R. Ginchereau of Laconia, New Hampshire, magna cum laude; Kelly A. Griffin of Lewiston, cum laude; and Lauren Rose Madoule of North Branford, Connecticut, cum laude.

Also, Makenna A. Mont East of Freetown, Massachusetts; Caley D. Morse of Patten, and Sarah Anne Thebarge of Veazie, magna cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies: Keeley Rose Arnold of New Gloucester, Alesha M. Aucoin of Bath, cum laude; Benjamin T. Begley of Berwick, Meira Charlee Buck of Derby, Vermont, cum laude; Barrett Elizabeth Campbell of Buxton, magna cum laude; and Tyler Mae Chastney of Berwick, summa cum laude.

Also, Molly Elizabeth Cunningham of Sherman, summa cum laude; Chelsea Lynn Daigle of Saint David, summa cum laude; Jacob Austin Dobos of Northford, Connecticut; Nina Catherine Eriksen-O’Malley of Damariscotta, cum laude; Lauren Ashley Fogg of Holden, cum laude; and Kamryn R. Foss of Newport, cum laude.

Also, Cailee C. French of Belgrade, magna cum laude; Mikayla H. Giana of Berlin, Connecticut, magna cum laude; Emilie Rae Harris of Bangor, magna cum laude; Madeline Jane Hart of Ellsworth, Gretchen Elizabeth Hilton of Pittsfield, New Hampshire, cum laude; and Jillian P. Kerr of Bangor, magna cum laude.

Also, Hannah D. Lank of Perry, magna cum laude; Lily Brianna Leavitt of Merrill, cum laude; Jillian Elizabeth Lemos of Glocester, Rhode Island, summa cum laude; Danielle D. Macalino of Lincoln, magna cum laude; Gabrielle Marie Martin of Waterville, cum laude; and Shea F. McCann of Oakland.

Also, Joseph Minard of North Branford, Connecticut; Sara C. Mohl of Wading River, New York, cum laude; Daria C. Morales of Oxnard, California; Alyssa M. Murano of LaGrange, cum laude; Christian Michael Musto of Windham, New Hampshire, magna cum laude; and Madeline C. Page of Hermon.

Also, Mary Grace Power of Bellerose Village, New York, magna cum laude; Breanna Hope Rice of Thompson, Connecticut, magna cum laude; Rebecca Mae Sirois of Laconia, New Hampshire, magna cum laude; Isabelle T. Smith of Wells, Carly Elizabeth Strunk of Union, Hannah Grace Thacher of Harwich, Massachusetts, magna cum laude; and Paige N. Warren of Oakland, magna cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies: Killian C. Diggins of Orono, Lauren Ann Freitas of Auburn, and Julie A. St. Hilaire of Minot, summa cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Psychology: Ryan Baptista of Houlton, Siera L. Bardof Caribou, Rebecca Anne Beveridge of Saco, Shiloh M. Bowers of Corinth, summa cum laude; Justice D. Bowie of New Gloucester, Alisa M. Brewer of Presque Isle, cum laude; and Javaris Levon Carrigan of Belle Glade, Florida.

Also, Nysa L. Chartier of Lewiston, Jessica L. Cole of Otis, summa cum laude; Emily A. Colligan of Presque Isle, Megan Elizabeth Cunningham of Lisbon, New Hampshire; Olivia Joy DeNicola of Dixmont, cum laude; Julia S. Desrosiers of Stetson, cum laude; and Jessica Ruth Dessert of Meriden, New Hampshire.

Also, Rochelle M. Dorr of Holden, magna cum laude; Ashley Dumais of Hudson, New Hampshire, cum laude; Mikayla L. Fay of Brewer, magna cum laude; Megan N. Gale of Sedgwick, summa cum laude; Leah M. Godin of Springfield, Vermont, cum laude; and Lauren M. Greenlaw of Orland.

Also, Delia Rose Hallett of Bar Harbor, magna cum laude; Valerie Ivelisse Hernandez of New Britain, Connecticut; Dayle L. Iverson of Exeter, magna cum laude; Lisa E. Kettell of Bucksport, Florian Kuehnhold of Thuringia, Germany; Kayla Rose Lauzier of Rumford, and Kerrigan R. LeBlanc of Presque Isle.

Also, Kristina Rebekah Lore of Scarborough, summa cum laude; Joshua A. Martin of LaGrange, Justin Stephen Martin of Vassalboro, cum laude; Richard Dujardin Moreno of Norridgewock, Sarah Wilson Mullen of Claremont, New Hampshire; Tesla Elizabeth Newell of Fairfield, and Kasey M. Poligni North of Berwick.

Also, Antonio Daeshonne Rocha of Providence, Rhode Island, cum laude; Tamara Rodriguez of Lawrence, Massachusetts; Breeann C. Sautter of Lisbon Falls, summa cum laude; Bradley J. Smith of Northborough, Massachusetts, magna cum laude; and Alex A. Speed of Guilford, magna cum laude.

Also, Nicole Ann Tapparo of Topsfield, Massachusetts, summa cum laude; and Aaron M. Withers of Hampden, summa cum laude.

SCHOOL OF EDUCATION

• Bachelor of Science in Educational Studies: Nicholas K. Burge of Boothbay, Kolby Doni Kain of Parkman, and Kayla L. Soltys of Veazie, magna cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education: Lauren Elizabeth Arnold of Levant, summa cum laude; Allison E. Boisvert of Bangor, Arika Marie Brochu of Augusta, summa cum laude; Cori L. Carter of Blue Hill, summa cum laude; and Victoria Elizabeth Cushing of Brewer, summa cum laude.

Also, Allyson K. Howard of Wells, summa cum laude; Monica Lee Hunt of Standish, magna cum laude; Allison A. Leighton of Oakland, cum laude; Shauna Marie Martin of Brewer, Olivia Anne Maynard of Farmingdale, magna cum laude; and Joseph John Mesics of East Burke, Vermont.

ALso, Lillianna Faith Moore of Springfield, Vermont, summa cum laude; Zachery P. Pratt of Dedham, magna cum laude; Hannah Elizabeth Smith of Auburn, cum laude; and Matthew Peter Smith of Belfast.

• Bachelor of Science in Physical Education: Dominic C. Boulrisse of Bourne, Massachusetts, cum laude; Zackery S. Phinney of Augusta, cum laude; and Benjamin James Tubbs of Springfield, Vermont, summa cum laude.

• Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education: Christopher Downing of Bangor, Samantha C. Ireland of Howland, Cassie Mae Lambert of West Bath, magna cum laude; Nikole Lupo of Dexter, and Nicholas Alexander Schlosser of Winthrop, magna cum laude.

MASTER OF SCIENCE DEGREES

COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

School of Business and Management

• Master of Business Administration: Saviour Akharoh of Frisco, Texas; Daniel Alden of Gorham, Alesha M. Aucoin of Bath, Michelle L. Davis of Brewer, Nicole Marie Ballard of Palmyra, Linda Barajas of Lewiston, Kyle R. Barnes of Ellsworth, Natalie D. Beaton of Portland, and Tyler James Beaton of Hermon.

Also, Alice Belenky of Brooklyn, New York; Alexis B. Bell of Presque Isle, Ryan Bell of Lewiston, Alphonso C. Belnavis of Auburn, Kishan Bhakta of Lubbock, Texas; Mikaila R. Bisson of Winterport, Jake Black of Winterport, Jessica L. Blake of Boston, Massachusetts; and Jennifer M. Brackett of Glenburn.

Also, Taylor J. Bradbury of Bridgewater, Clarence A. Branam Jr.of Greenwood, Indiana; Michael B. Butterfield of Brunswick, Keijaoh A. Campbell of Bangor, Megan A. Cannavan of Bangor, Michael Douglas Capeci of Wyckoff, New Jersey; Haley E. Carle of Stetson, and Nathaniel F. Carll of North Waterboro.

Also, Shelby S. Caron of Hermon, Kylee L. Caruso of Old Town, Luther W. Caviness of Lewiston, Brandon Cerkovitz of Orono, Emily Kathleen Chalkley of Corinth, Kevin J. Chamberland of Saint Agatha, Teralyn G.L. Chang of Honolulu, Hawaii; and Alexandra A. Chapman of Easthampton, Massachusetts.

Also, Cameron Edwin Clark of Houlton, Cameron Jay Clark of Houlton, Kayla L. Clark of Hermon, Stephanie M. Cossette of Eddington, Luke Clarence Covey of Milton, Vermont; Joshua T. Cowing of Dresden, Jamie J. Cyr of Madawaska, Himashree Dayananda of Bangalore, India; and Marbin O. Delgado of Hermon.

Also, Justin Nathaniel DeNicola of Dixmont, Chelsea M. DeRaps-Richardson of Auburn, Amanda Katherine Deshaies of Wells, Joshua Lee Dillon of Lisbon, Jacob Austin Dobos of Northford, Connecticut; Kaitlin Marie Dolloff of Wyoming, Rhode Island; Justin Michael Downs of Bangor, and Stephen W. Dube of Auburn.

Also, Joline M. Dubuc of Lewiston, Farren Lee Durost of Presque Isle, Alana M. Eames of Bangor, Alexander C. Eremita of Bangor, Erin F. Estes of Corinna, Michael G. Farrell of Lincoln, Ryan W. Fazzi of Bristol, Rhode Island; Carly M. Festervan of South Berwick, and Pue Sysoumang Fisher of Towson, Maryland.

Also, David M. Fitzgerald of Bangor, Lance Tyler Forrest of New Gloucester, Cailee C. French of Belgrade, Christina Fye of Ellsworth, Brittany M. Gagne of Saco, Andrew D. Ganter of Milford, Janna Robin Garreans of Westfield, McKenna A. Gerchman of Denmark, and Kenneth J. Goetz Jr. of Olathe, Kansas.

Also, Melanie Leigh Gould of Lewiston, Camden J. Grant of Dedham, Thomas Wayne Griffin Jr. of Lafayette, Louisanna; Natalia Francine Hall of Pittsfield, Nicholas J. Hallowell of Calais, Lance Kenneth James Harder of Turner, Madeline Jane Hart of Ellsworth, Stephanie L. Hayes of Bangor, and Henry S. Helmke of Bernard.

Also, Kristen M. Holland of Bangor, Erica L. Holmes of Caribou, Nnenna M. Iregbu of Randallstown, Maryland; Molly Kathryn James of Readfield, Taylor M. Johnson of Skowhegan, Shannon Elizabeth Kasprzak of Newport, Amy M. Kearns of Brewer, and Alice R. Kennedy of Bethlehem, New Hampshire.

Also, Kylie S. Kennedy of Levant, Jillian P. Kerr of Bangor, Warren M. Kerr of Bangor, Kathi L. Kilcollins of Fort Fairfield, Jaedong Kim of Busan, South Korea; Meghan L. Kotredes of Hampden, Andrius Ksikvas of Bangor, Wanda LaBrecque of Palmyra, Sue E. LaPierre of Freeport, and Andrew Richard Lapple of Castine.

Also, Matthew Larrabee of Hampden, Rachael A. Lee of Windham, Jordan E. Leeman of Old Orchard Beach, Adam Stuart Littlefield of Fairfield, Tong Liu Bejing, of China; Ellen M. Longfellow of Manchester, Charles Richard Longo Jr. of Old Town, Danielle D. Macalino of Lincoln, and Shane S. Mallory of Bangor.

Also, Jason R. Martin of Presque Isle, Matthew Stephen Martin of Litchfield, Stephanie M. Martin of Fort Kent, Frederick Stephen Martinkovic of Glenburn, Alice M. McAvoy of South Portland, David M. McCluskey of Eddington, Melinda A. McCubrey of Caribou, and Brandon A. McDonald of Presque Isle.

Also, Megan Ann McDonald of North Conway, New Hampshire; Vithadararith Menh of Sanford, Tyler J. Menifield of Caribou, Rebecca J. Merryman of Westbrook, Kassaundra Rae Michaud of Belgrade, Joseph Minard North of Branford, Connecticut; Taylor Morang of Winthrop, and Joanna E. Morrison of Orono.

Also, Mizelle Mulder of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania; Daniel R. Munro of Portland, Zebulan V. Murray of Freeport, Joshua G. Nadeau of Connor Township, Melissa Irene Nadeau of Caribou, Morgan M. Nelson of Monticello, Karrie A. O’Donnell of Orrington, and Mairead Christine O’Sullivan of Ludlow, Massachusetts.

Also, Stanley David Okoro of Lagos, Nigeria; John E. Onori of Cary, North Carolina; Joan M. Overman of Washburn, Alexander D. Page of Presque Isle, Caitlyn R. Page of Hermon, Madeline C. Page of Hermon, Susi B. Paredes Vazquez of Milbridge, Sara Corey Parker of Monticello, and Amanda M. Parks of Litchfield.

Also, Cameron C. Parr of Calais, Kushkumar Navinkumar Patel of Gujarat, India; Cassandra M. Peabody of Hampden, MacKenzie S. Pelkey of Presque Isle, Courtney N. Perry of East Millinocket, Megan N. Perry of Gardiner, Catherine M. Poirier of Limington, Monique Mikaela Pooler of Old Town, and Adam James Poulin of Turner.

Also, Melissa Anne Procida of Portland, Benjamin P. Pushard of Brewer, Cameron Richard Ray of Belgrade, Katherine A. Rolfe of Yarmouth, Sadie A. Royer of Greene, Patrick Ryan of Bangor, Sanhan Senan Saleh of Dearborn, Michigan; Rachel Lyn Sands of Southwest Harbor, and Gary B. Sirois Jr. of Fort Fairfield.

Also, Rebecca Mae Sirois of Laconia, New Hampshire; Susan M. Slick of Bangor, Adam D. Smith of Bangor, Mitchel Thomas John Spear of Baileyville, Mark N. St. John of Wayne, Mark St. John of Cape Elizabeth, Adriana L. Stone of Mechanic Falls, Andrea J. Stowell of Ellsworth, and Amanda L. Strayer of New Gloucester.

Also, Peter A. Sund of Bangor, Gary M. Swoboda of Hermon, Corey R. Templeton of Portland, Sarah Anne Thebarge of Veazie, Austyn E. Thomas of Dedham, Sabrina R. Thuwaini of West Bloomfield, Michigan; Chase Michael Turner of Bangor, Darren C. Turner of Hampden, and Jared P. Warren of Portland.

Also, Blair E. Weaver of Cumberland, Marissa L. Wehr of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Liza M. Wells of Arundel, Kristen M. Westrack of Presque Isle, Valerie L. White of Washburn, Caleb Joshua Whittemore of North Waterboro, Kathryn P. Wood of Dedham, Ali E. York of Madison, and Brian K. York of Richmond.

SCHOOL OF LEGAL STUDIES

• Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration: Katelyn L. Clark of Caribou, Jenny E. Cobb of Scarborough, Christopher J. Coleman of Surry, Dustin M. Coty of Caribou, Dylan M. Coty of Caribou, Adreona Nicole Daniels of Trenton, New Jersey; Benjamin Cory Davis of Cape Elizabeth, and Ricky P. Doyon of Biddeford.

Also, Lena A. Gamache of Durham, Traviana M. Higgins of Jefferson, Ryan R. Jones of Eddington, Callum P. Maloy of Biddeford, Jay A. Pelletier of Orrington, Cody Lee Soucier of Athens, Nikolai S. Tomaszewski of Wells, and Patrick Welch of Hampden.

COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND PHARMACY

School of Nursing

• Master of Science in Nursing: Georgina Aguirre of Presque Isle, Sarah E. Beasley of Dover, New Hampshire; Anna M. Brewer of Windham, Paul J. Cramm of Bangor, Jill Ann Crawford of Bangor, Misti A. Day of Newcastle, Denise Ellen Dunne-Alford of Coto de Caza, California, and Kari M. Frost of Pittsfield.

Also,Allison Paige Gardner of Gardiner, Kimberly M. Harvell of Calais, Elise Michelle Harvey of Hartford, Elizabeth M. Incannella of Baileyville, Taylor Lynn Leavitt of Lamoine, Nichole M. Lyford of Oakland, Lyndsay Rae McIver of Lambert Lake, Stephanie Lynne Michaud of Fort Kent, and Rachel A. Muncey of Brewer.

Also, Jamie Osgood Wendt of Kennebunk, Nicole M. Panciocco of Windham, Timothy Craig Prince of Bangor, Maureen Elizabeth Roach of Sanford, Jamieson F. Romanelli of Houlton, Lisa Patricia St. Pierre of Winterport, Ashlee B. Stahl of Corinna, Danae E. Stuart of Windham, and Corinne L. Zdanuk of Westbrook.

• Post-Master’s – Family Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner: Kimela J. Ferguson of Baltimore, Maryland; Lisa Marie Harris of Pensacola, Florida; and Kimberly White Gwynn of Oak, Maryland.

School of Occupational Therapy

Master of Science in Occupational Therapy: Emily Elizabeth Albert of Auburn, Shannon Avery Arnold of Orrington, Lacey J. Austin of Glenburn, Desiree Marcellis Beal of Addison, Emily E. Blackburn of West Gardiner, Kylee Ann Carter of Easton, Katherine L. Dionne of Old Town, and Jessica S. Dyer of Blue Hill.

Also, Meghan Leah Farrell of Sidney, Taylor Ann Fortin of Gorham, New Hampshire; Addison M. Gagnon of Greene, Claire Rebecca Godfrey of Frederickburg, Virginia; Stephanie Louise Green of Westminster, Vermont; Jacklyn Louise Holmes of Hiram, and Hailey L. Hyer of Pomeroy, Washington.

Also, Bethany Jane Kraske of Hartford, Gabrielle J. Laurel of Union, New Jersey; Earl G. Mamaril of Milford, Emily Elizabeth Maynard of Farmingdale, Kathryn Mary McGinnis Center of Barnstead, New Hampshire; Savannah Rose McKenna of Franklin, Massachusetts; and Catarina Coburn Michaud of Kennebunk.

Also, Carolyn P. Miller of Bristol, New Hampshire; Michaela J. Milton of Old Town, Stuti Naik of Mississauga, Ontario; Cassidy L. Ouellette of Frenchville, Lindsey Owens of Defiance, Missouri; Sarah M. Plourde of Gorham, Leah Christine Richardson of Orono, and Sara M. Roy of Nashua, New Hampshire.

Also, Danika C. Sanborn of Auburn, Allyson Marie St Pierre of Barre, Massachusetts; Andrew J. St. Pierre of Kalispell, Montana; Kelsey Erin Stewart Saint of Johnsbury, Vermont; Ryley Lynn Cole Sullivan of Eliot, Laura N. Vaillancourt of Milford, and Kaitlyn Jean Woods of Charlton, Massachusetts.

COLLEGE OF SCIENCE AND HUMANITIES

School of Education

Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling: Britney M. Blair of Brewer, Lauren E. Bryant of Gorham, Michelle Marie Burns of Ellsworth, Abbie Mae Burton of Bar Harbor, Samuel L. Chabot of Livermore Falls, Shannon E. Charette of Bangor, Katherine Cole Currie of Houlton, and Molly J. Horne of Holden.

Also, Alexis Audrey Jones of Orrington, Brett Thomas Martin of Topsham, Rani J. Mehta of Caribou, Shelby Marie Redman of East Orland, Alexandrea P. Sleeper of Bangor, and Emma G. Swift of Brewer.

• Master of Human Relations: Abbie Mae Burton of Bar Harbor, Julie Ann Ciomei of Brooklin, Sydney Zhane Costa of Acushnet, Massachusetts; Alexandra Georgia Crawford of North Bridgton, Benjamin T. Crocker of Hallowell, Katelyn R. St Amand of Schertz, Texas; and Ericka L. Witham of Bar Harbor.

• Master of Science in School Counseling: Britney M. Blair of Brewer, Julie Ann Ciomei of Brooklin, Sydney Zhane Costa of Acushnet, Massachusetts; Alexandra Georgia Crawford of North Bridgton, Benjamin T. Crocker of Hallowell, Jennifer M. Michaud of Caribou, Jenny E. Paul Presque of Isle, and Elaine R. Provencher of Saco.

DOCTORAL DEGREES

COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND PHARMACY

School of Pharmacy

Doctor of Pharmacy: Nancy Adindu magna cum laude of Katy, Texas; Alice Belenky of Brooklyn, New York; Kishan Bhakta of Lubbock, Texas; Melissa L. Cantafio of Limestone, Matthew Edward Carter of Old Town, Matthew J. Cassar of Sherbrooke, Quebec City; and Teralyn G.L. Chang cum laude of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Also, Cristaliz Colon of Methuen, Massachusetts; Grace C. Davis of Hudson, magna cum laude; Matthew S. Desjardins of Bangor, cum laude; Oluwapemi Oluwatomilola Emiola of Bloomfield, New Jersey; Emma K. Fontaine of Manchester, New Hampshire; and Jean Ernst Kenny Francois of Brockton, Massachusetts.

Also, Joseph F. Galibois II of Bedford, New Hampshire, magna cum laude; Kendra J. Hayward of Old Town, Casey L. Heath of Bridgton, magna cum laude; Nnenna Martha Uganwa Iregbu of Randallstown, Maryland; Elizabeth L. Kiser cum laude of Hampden, and Kyle S. Kuvaja of Greenwood.

Also, Kristen L. LaFreniere of Howland, Ian D. Lee of Madawaska, Stephen M. Lovell Jr. of Bangor, Denise Lyakhovich of Mount Desert, magna cum laude; Erica S. Meehan of Winterport, magna cum laude; Cody W. Moller cum laude of Franklin, New Jersey; and Ismail Nasser of Dearborn, Michigan.

Also, Casey M. Northup of Guilford, cum laude; John Onori of Cary, North Carolina; Kosisochukwu Ogochukwu Onwuka of Haverhill, Massachusetts; Brianna Thibodeau Pasanen of Carmel, magna cum laude; Bhakti Y. Patel of Auburn, Megan K. Pelletier of Eagle Lake, and Kelsey Robin Pendergast of Bangor.

Also, Courtney N. Perry of East Millinocket, cum laude; Abigail Marguerite Pleau of Lewiston, Peter Plummer of Bangor, cum laude; Nathaniel J. Powers of Skowhegan, Bethany A. Purinton of Holden, magna cum laude; Parva Rahmanian of San Diego, California; and Aaron A. Rogers of Lincoln, cum laude.

Also, Sanhan Senan Saleh of Dearborn, Michigan; Halimeh M. Shajira of Dearborn, Michigan; Sabrina R. Thuwaini West of Bloomfield, Michigan; Mariah A. Treadwell magna cum laude of Turner, Nicholas J. Tutela of Dalton, Massachusetts; and Lindsay L. Whitney of Corinna.

Also, Catherine Oluwaseun Williams of Silver Spring, Maryland; Mariah Lee Williams of Limestone, Sara L. Winings of Rockland, and Yingyi Xu of Biddeford.

School of Physical Therapy

Doctor of Physical Therapy: Ryan J. Blaney of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; Lincoln Kenneth Bois of Auburn, Massachusetts; Dylan M. Bryce of Hagerstown, Maryland; Morgan E. Clifford of Liberty, Myra Gene Ann Degre of Derby, Vermont; and Kari Ann Fletcher of Walpole, New Hampshire.

Also, Taylor A. Fortin of Goffstown, New Hampshire; Bradley Ryan Frenette of Berlin, New Hampshire; Mary Kathryn Frey of Uxbridge, Massachusetts; Curtis B. Gelineau of North Pole, Alaska; Saker M. Ghanayem of Winter Garden, Florida; and Marley M. Harmon of Buxton.

Also, David Stephen Hutchins of Hingham, Massachusetts; Kimberly A. Johnson of Bangor, Jacob Lee of Provo, Utah; Cody C. Lyford of Presque Isle, Macy E. Mansir of Sidney, Katelyn Marie Michaud of Chapman, Hunter Michael Minicucci of Pawcatuck, Connecticut; and Theodore M. Nelson of Onalaska, Wisconsin.

Also, Kathryn A. Olson of Fairfield, California; Meagan A. Pelletier of Madawaska, Shayla M. Pillow of South China, Sarabeth Plotkin of Elkins Park, Pennsylvania; Maxwell H. Post of Bangor, Corryn E. Ratcliffe of North Dartmouth, Massachusetts; and Katelyn Ryan of Geneva, Illinois.

Also, Brandon R. Smith of Brunswick, Mary St. Cyr of Dedham, Massachusetts; Albert Sultan Long of Branch, New Jersey; Alex A. Tsomides of Saco, Logan P. Vashon of Winslow, and Kirsten Rose Wood of Madison.

To view the commencement video, click on this link: husson.edu/academics/commencement/.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: