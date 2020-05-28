Mid-Maine Technical Center held its 31st annual National Technical Honor Society induction ceremony on May 14 in Waterville. Traditionally hosted by the Waterville Elks Club, the technical center staff coordinated an outdoor, drive-thru event attended by inductees and their families and observant of social distancing guidelines. The ceremony was streamed on Facebook for community members, according to a news release from Kimberly Waite at the center.

MMTC Director Peter Hallen, said “We haven’t seen each other or our students in person since March 13 so we were determined to make this even happen. These students deserved to be recognized for their outstanding accomplishments and to be able to do that on campus with our staff and their families here made for a special evening,” according to the release.

Twenty-eight students were recognized during the ceremony, including five members that were inducted in 2019. In order to be considered for induction, a student must have achieved honors or high honors for each grading period, demonstrated exceptional skill development and leadership, and had a positive impact on their school and community.

2020 Inductees:

• Richardsky Adoux, Culinary Arts

• Zackery Bean, Precision Machining

• Wyatt Belmont, Outdoor Leadership

• Benjamin Bickford, Construction Technology

• Colby Brann, Emergency Services

• Gavin Dorr, Outdoor Leadership

• Emma Fogg, Automotive Technology

• Dylan Hardenburg, Emergency Services

• Landon Hotham, Precision Machining

• Miranda Juliano, Early Childhood Education

• Luke Kramer, Mass Media Communications

• Rylee Lagucki, Criminal Justice

• Kaelyn Lakey, Mass Media Communications

• Addison Littlefield, Culinary Arts

• Emily McKenna, Emergency Services

• Gabriel Moumouris, Information Technology

• Trevor Pelotte, Construction Technology

• Alexis Porter, Pre-Nursing

• Matthias Smalley, Construction Technology

• Jayden Stephenson, Emergency Services

• Eliza Towle, Early Childhood Education

• Gage Vaughan, Information Technology

• Caleb Welsh, Automotive Technology

Returning Inductees:

• Sebastian Bouchard, Precision Machining

• Alex Demers, Precision Machining

• Ethan Burton, Emergency Services

• Kylee Hamm, Mass Media Communications

• Aislinn McDaniel, Early Childhood Education

Mid-Maine Technical Center is a regional, technical school serving students from Lawrence, Messalonskee, Waterville and Winslow high schools as well as private and home-schooled students from sending districts.

Hammond Lumber Company has been the sole sponsor of MMTC’s chapter of NTHS since the chapter’s founding in 1990. In that time 585 students have been selected for induction. MMTC gratefully acknowledges Hammond Lumber Company for their continued support.

