Job Corps is currently enrolling youth 16-24 year old, who are interested in learning career training in areas such as automotive, welding, healthcare, electrical, culinary arts, among others, through free training, according to a news release from Jeff Sneddon, Outreach and Admissions counselor.
Virtual and online learning options available. Earn HSD/HSE and driver’s license at the same time, housing and meals included at no additional cost. Job placement is available once program is complete.
For more information, contact Sneddon at the Augusta Job Corps Office at 207-852-7639 or [email protected]
