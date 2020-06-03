BURLINGTON, Vt. — The following area students were among 3,183 students who were awarded degrees during the University of Vermont’s 220th commencement ceremonies. The class’s academic achievement was saluted online with remarks from UVM President Suresh Garimella, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, and university and state leaders.

They include: Kayla Christopher of Oakland, Sarah Cooper of Dresden, Kristin Leonard of Litchfield, Ryan Lutrzykowski of Winthrop, Julia MacKenzie of Belgrade, Calen Mendall of Manchester, and Kyle Morand of Manchester.

