OAKLAND — Messalonskee High School has announced its class of 2020 top 10 students.

The students are listed by rank. Graduation is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, according to a news release from Denise J. Caouette, administrative assistant.

1. Cameron Croft is the son of Devin and Jennifer Croft of Sidney.

He is recognized as a distinguished scholar through the AP Program, and earned a National Merit Scholarship. Croft earned the Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award through the University of Rochester for his high achievement and rigor in science classes.

He is highly involved in his school, church and local community through organizations such as National Honor Society, Boy Scouts, Student Council and Drama. He shares his strengths in math as executive treasurer for the class of 2020.

He has performed in five drama productions, and was a three-season athlete leading each sport as captain for the past two years. On his list of accomplishments is winning the Tough Mountain Challenge at Sunday River.

Croft plans to embark on a mission trip prior to attending Brigham Young University, in Provo, Utah.

2. Martin Guarnieri is the son of Susan Holmes of Belgrade and Frank Guarnieri of Waterville.

He has been an invaluable member of numerous activities in the Messalonskee community. Athletically he has participated in the soccer, track and swim programs and has served as a swim captain. He was also dedicated to the math team at MHS and was selected, as a junior, to be a member of the National Honor Society Eagle Chapter.

Guarnieri also committed himself to music and theater throughout his high school career and was a member of the school’s band during that time and was named to the Kennebec Valley Honor Band during his freshman, sophomore and junior years. He also was involved in the MHS Drama club and participated during each of his four years culminating with lead roles, in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and “The Tempest” during his senior year.

He also has given his time in other ways, serving as a youth coach, a peer tutor, a lifeguard and a senior mentor. By the time he graduates, Guarnieri will have successfully completed numerous Advanced Placement, Dual Enrollment and College courses as part of his rigorous course load.

During his junior year, he was named as the recipient of the Rensselaer Medal.

In the fall, Guarnieri plans to attend the University of Maine where he will enroll in the Honors College the College of Engineering.

3. Lauren Bourque is the daughter of Melissa Prew of Vassalboro, and Wayne Bourque of Topsham.

She is an honorable scholar. She earned the Clarkson University Academic Achievement Award for her academic excellence.

This past summer, she participated in the challenging, and enriching Summer Business Academy at Harvard University. Bourque is an avid tennis player and assisted with coaching youth tennis programs as well as managing the girl’s varsity basketball team for two years.

She participated on the MHS Math Team, is a secretary for Key Club, and has been a peer tutor.

Her career interests include computer science, business or finance, and she plans to attend Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey this fall.

4. Alexa Brennan is the daughter of Patrick and Carrie Brennan of Belgrade.

She has taken all AP courses that are offered at Messalonskee, and is recognized by the AP Program as an AP Scholar. She is a senior mentor this year for freshmen, and peer tutor.

Brennan received the Society of Women Engineers award last year for her outstanding performance in her math and science courses.

She was on the Math Team and served her class as class secretary and vice president of the executive council. She also serves as vice president of the National Honor Society. She is a three-sport athlete, and captain of the cross country team this year.

Brennan plans to study chemical engineering at the University of Maine, Orono, this fall.

5. Mackenzie Mayo is the daughter of Jennifer and Scott Mayo of Oakland.

She has had a tremendous impact on multiple aspects of the Messalonskee and surrounding communities. Athletically, she has been a member of the girls’ basketball team and as a junior helped the MHS volleyball team. In the later, she served as a team captain during her senior season.

She also was dedicated to the math team and had been involved with many community service activities through the school’s Key Club. She was selected as a junior to be a member of the National Honor Society Eagle Chapter and served as the president of this organization during her senior year.

Mayo also served in various leadership roles in the school and was voted as the Student Council vice president during her sophomore and junior years. She has served the community in various roles, just a few being as a youth basketball coach and a summer counselor for the Oakland Recreation Department.

By the time she graduates, Mayo will have successfully completed numerous Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses as part of her rigorous course load. She received the Clarkson University Leadership Award as a junior and the MABC All-Academic Team Scholarship as a senior.

In the fall, Mayo plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh to study marketing.

6. Benjamin Hellen is the son of Leaha and Ronald Hellen of Oakland.

He has been a dedicated member of numerous athletic programs including the golf, hockey and baseball teams. He was named as a captain for the golf team as a senior and the hockey and baseball teams during his junior seasons. He has been a member of the MHS Civil Rights team and has served as the organization’s photographer.

He was elected to be a class representative to the Student Council during his senior year and he was selected, as a junior, to be a member of the National Honor Society Eagle Chapter.

Hellen has been a part of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters program and has mentored younger students during that time. He also served as a senior mentor to a freshman homeroom this year. He has also served as a volunteer instructor at various youth baseball clinics and has worked field maintenance at youth baseball tournaments.

As a junior, Hellen was selected to receive the George Eastman Young Leaders Award. By the time he graduates, he will have successfully completed numerous Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses as part of his rigorous course load.

In the fall, Hellen plans to attend Bentley University where he will be studying actuarial science.

7. Hanna Lavenson is the daughter of Crista and Joel Lavenson of Belgrade.

She has been passionately dedicated to many activities at Messalonskee. She has been committed to both the band and choral programs and was selected to participate in the Kennebec Valley Music Festival each year of her high school career.

During her junior and senior years, she served as the head librarian for the chorus. She also has dedicated significant time and efforts to the school’s drama program.

As a junior, Lavenson was selected to be a member of the National Honor and Tri-M honor societies. She was a four-year member of the school’s tennis team and was a state finalist for the Poetry Out Loud competition. She has been committed to the school’s GSTA as well as the MHS Book club, both of which she served as president.

She also has been connected to the school’s Key Club and has served as that group’s co-president. Lavenson has volunteered at the Snow Pond Senior Center and was selected, as a junior, to receive the Student Sage Award.

By the time she graduates, she will have successfully completed numerous Advanced Placement, Dual Enrollment and College courses as part of her rigorous course load.

In the fall, Lavenson plans to attend Clark University to major in combined languages.

8. Travis Hosea is the son of Travis and Angela Hosea of Oakland.

He has participated in both basketball and baseball through his younger years and into high school. He was also involved in both the Civil Rights and Key Clubs.

He has also held employment in multiple jobs throughout his time in high school while still maintaining a dedication to his academics. He spends his summers working at a local camp where he does maintenance, repair, and ground work while also doing whatever is asked of him by his employers.

During his junior year, Hosea was named as the recipient of the Elmira Key Award.

By the time he graduates, he will have successfully completed numerous Advanced Placement and Dual Enrollment courses as part of he rigorous course load.

In the fall, Hosea plans to attend Babson College to study finance.

9. Alexander Pierce is the son of Bradley and Laura Pierce of Rome.

He is a gifted scholar, and committed member of the school community. He has consistently earned high honors with distinction, has been recognized as an AP Scholar, and is a member and Treasurer of the National Honor Society.

Pierce has received awards for his contributions to the MHS Math Team, and is the class of 2020 Student Council treasurer. Along with his numerous academic awards, he has earned awards for his commitment to the arts, such as the Louis Armstrong Jazz Award and being chosen as a member of Tri-M.

He is a member of several school community activities including, Band, Chorus, Drama, Master Singers, Acapella, GSTA, Mid-Maine Youth Orchestra, and Key Club and has held leadership positions in many of those groups.

He has an incredible capacity for juggling a lengthy and wide-ranging list of responsibilities, activities, and interests without ever seeming overwhelmed.

Pierce plans to study chemical engineering and food science at UMaine, Orono, in the fall.

10. Tucker Charles is the son of Matthew and Joy Charles of Oakland.

He earned high honors with distinction throughout his high school career and is recognized by the AP Program as an AP Scholar. Charles has received the Messalonskee High School Chemistry and AP US History awards, and is a member of the National Honor Society.

He has served as the class president, for the class of 2020 and has participated in numerous school and community activities, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, varsity basketball and varsity soccer.

During his junior and senior years, he was selected as captain of the MHS basketball and soccer teams. He has also dedicated himself to giving back to youth athletic organizations as a coach and referee.

Charles plans to attend Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York, in the fall.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: