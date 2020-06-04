AUGUSTA – Alton “Al” Fuller, 76, of Augusta passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Alfond Center for Health. He was born in Augusta on March 8, 1944, the son of Durward and Edna (Wadleigh) Fuller.Al was educated in the Augusta school system, graduating from Cony High School in 1962. His high school days provided many lifelong friendships that he greatly valued his entire life. He continued his education at Farmington State College, graduating in 1967 with a B.S. in education. Finally, in 1976 he earned a Masters in Education from the University of Maine, Orono.Throughout his life Al was very fortunate to have the unwavering support and love of his aunt and uncle, Charlotte and Del Lovejoy. They were always there to lend a helping hand and sound advice. Thank you Auntie and Uncle Del.Al had many interests and hobbies that provided lifelong enjoyment; family camping trips, vegetable gardening, involvement with basketball and baseball card collecting, and summer trips with the New York crew to see his beloved Yankees play. There were also many great times at the Windsor Fair information booth and Thursday morning coffee with the Church Hill guys.Al’s lifelong work as a school teacher and middle school basketball coach were a source of great personal pride and accomplishments. He truly loved teaching and coaching “his” boys. Three annual events that he organized with the help of his colleagues for many years; the Eighth Grade Boston trip, the Seventh Grade science camp and the Capital Area Middle School Basketball League yearly schedule provided a great deal of personal gratification.Al was predeceased by his parents; a son-in-law Noel J. Bard III; and an uncle Charles Lovejoy.He is survived by his Aunt Charlotte Lovejoy; his daughters Shannon Bard and Alison Fuller; his grandchildren Derek Bard and his wife Sherri, Zoey Hickey and her husband Gary, Jordan Bailey and Lyla Bailey; four great- grandchildren, Lillian, Maddux and Kennedi Hickey and Nolan Bard; a brother-in-law Peter Porter; as well as several cousins.A baseball theme celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 8 from 5-8 pm at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. Private burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery, Belgrade.Condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to: the Al Fuller Scholarship Fundc/o Mark Garrepy29 Reflection SquareScarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous