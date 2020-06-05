DICKINSON, N.D. — Desiree Stratton of Skowhegan has been named to 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Dickinson State University.

At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State recognizes those students named to the dean’s list.

Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn a 3.5 grade point average or higher.

