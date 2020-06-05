Editor’s note: This is the third story in our new series “Everyday Athletes,” in which we talk with people who are out and about enjoying some outdoor recreation. Sports is all around us and we’re on the lookout. If you know someone who would make a great “Everyday Athlete” please contact sports editor Bill Stewart at [email protected]

AUGUSTA — Gary Pridham took advantage of cloudy skies and off-and-on showers Friday morning, circling the Taylor Harmon track at Cony High School.

He had the facility to himself, and that suited the soon-to-be-70 year old Pridham just fine.

Pridham pounds the pavement with a look of determination to finish his 16 laps — or four miles. Not even a recent surgery can keep Pridham down. As he explains during his walking workout, exercise and a well-balanced diet have become priorities as he’s gotten older. He also makes sure to play tennis about three times a week.

Q: Is this an every day activity for you?

A: Yeah. I had surgery in March, before the coronavirus. I had a hiatal hernia, and they had to put a feeding tube in my stomach. I was on that for six weeks, and I wasn’t doing anything. I lost some weight, I lost about 25 pounds. It’s hard to lose weight, it’s almost impossible, because you’re not so active. Back when you’re younger, you could play all day. But when you get older, you slow right down to nothing, just about. And I play tennis about three times a week, or try to.

Q: Are you still playing tennis? During the coronavirus and social distancing?

A: Oh yeah, I’m still playing tennis. Some of the (players) have gloves on. But, it seems like when we get older, we get lazy, and we don’t want to do much. You get into a routine, and you seem like you stay at it.

Q: When did you start this routine?

A: Probably about the middle of April. I had to do something, because I was anemic, and I lost half my blood. (Doctors) were trying to find out where I was bleeding. I had a colonoscopy — those are terrible — but they found out that my ulcers were bleeding.

Q: Is the 16 laps the set number for you?

A: Four miles, yeah. I was going three miles, going 12 laps, but then I went ‘I’ll go 16.’

Q: Walking around the track, seeing the football field and Cony High School, does it bring back any memories of high school? Did you play sports back then?

A: I played a little bit of football, but I quit football. I did baseball. When you’re on the bench, it’s no good. So I started playing tennis in high school, my junior year, and that was the first year it came out, back in (1966). They didn’t have tennis before my junior year. With tennis and golf, you’ve got to play. Even when the season is over, you’ve got to play. But a lot (of kids) don’t, they’ve got other things to do. That’s understandable. Hang out with your friends, do what you’ve got to do.

Q: So it seems that tennis has been the long-term sport that has stuck with you?

A: Yeah, I picked it up (again) about 12 years ago. We play in an age group, 65 (years old) and on. It’s not too bad. It’s tough playing with young guys, my word. It is. I said ‘The next time you guys come over, bring some NyQuil over.’ But it’s something to do. It doesn’t cost you anything. Just the racket and a tennis ball.

Q: What do you get out of tennis? What do you appreciate about it?

A: It’s a good game. It keeps you going with your legs, when you’ve got to serve. There’s so much to it.

Q: Has (walking) helped clear your head during the coronavirus? Being able to get out and about?

A: Yeah, and when you get to a certain age, like we were talking about, you’ve got to do things. You can’t be a couch potato. You’ve got to watch out what you eat, you’ve got to stay away from sugar, stay away from fast food. You’ve got to be careful about what you eat, you can’t be a glutton. When you’re young, it’s OK, but when you get older, you can’t do that.

