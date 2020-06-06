SKOWHEGAN – Henry Gregory Sirois, 92, passed away May 30, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Skowhegan. He was born Nov. 2, 1927 in Skowhegan, the son of Joseph R. and Aurora M. (Poulin) Sirois.He attended Catholic schools in Skowhegan. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Army as a cook, Air Force as a driver, and the Army National Guard as a cook and truck driver, until his honorable discharge. On Nov. 3, 1951, he married Ramona Gloria Charrier who passed away in 1982. He was employed for many years in the maintenance department at the Maine Spinning Mill in Skowhegan, worked for Lucas Tree, was a cook during his military service in the Army/Air Force and National Guard, logging as a child with his father and brother Lawrence, Cianbro in Madison and Wyndotte in Oakland.Henry was an avid hunter and fisherman, a member for over 20 years and past president of the Four Seasons Rod and Gun Club of Anson. He enjoyed hand loading all of his own ammunition for hunting and shooting competition at the gun club, trading guns and hanging out at Ketchum’s Gun Shop with a lot of locals who would tell stories and shoot the bull. He enjoyed many family vacations on the 4th of July week at Brassua Lake and spent many weekends at the camp he built for his family at Ironbound Pond in Solon, loved snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, caring for his neighbor’s two pigs who he became friends with, was a hard worker and continued to help out neighbors like Coleen Jones, with snow-blowing and mowing her yard.He is survived by daughter, Rhonda Allen and husband Cliff of Canaan, son, Gregory H. Sirois and wife Susan of Norridgewock; two sisters, Gloria Findley of Skowhegan, Anita Wentworth and husband James of Cornville; grandchildren, Shannon Puccio and husband Matt of Norridgewock, Darrick Sirois and wife Lisa of Skowhegan, David Bowman and wife Tami of Colorado Springs, Colo., Nick Bowman and wife Samantha of Madison; great-grandchildren, Ella and Ace Bowman, Tarsha and Hailey Sirois, Isabelle and Charlotte Bowman, Colby and Kameron Madore. He was predeceased by his wife, Ramona (Charrier) Sirois; sister, Georgiana Turcotte, two brothers, Armand and Lawrence Sirois; parents, Joseph and Aurora (Poulin) Sirois.A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Skowhegan.Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976 In lieu of flowers,friends wishing may make donations in Henry’s memoryC/O Rhonda Allen38 Merritt St.Canaan ME 04924

