SIDNEY – John Scott George, 68, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, at his home, in the embrace of loving family after a valiant battle with cancer.Born in Oceanside, N.Y., on January 22, 1952, he was the son of the late Charles George and Christina (Hanson) George. John was the second of six children and was raised in a proud, hardworking, Italian Catholic family. His childhood summers were spent visiting family in Maine and his love for the state inspired him to move to Maine permanently in 1973.Not long after he arrived, he met his future wife, Gail M. Philbrick. They married in 1976, and bought their first home on the Densmore Road in Sidney, later moving to the Lyons Road, where together they raised four daughters: Erica, Angela, Alison, and Elaina. John often worked several jobs at once while raising his family and pursuing his college degrees. He always encouraged and inspired others to be their best selves by valuing education, hard work, and by being an example and mentor to others. All those who encountered John in life found him to be a rare man of integrity, honor, conviction, kindness, and compassion. As a spiritual man and devout Catholic, John gave his heart, soul, and time to the church, lending his musical talents to programs at St. Theresa’s in Oakland and Notre Dame in Waterville. He was a self-taught, talented guitarist and vocalist, loved attending concerts, watching Austin City Limits (and playing along), and singing in the Colby College Collegium; music was part of his soul. John was well-known for his charitable spirit, always finding new ways to serve his community, and always putting the love of family as his top priority.John’s favorite leisure activities included playing golf, working on cars, doing house repairs and yard work, gardening, coaching his daughters’ sports teams when they were growing up, listening to the blues and playing guitar, annual family vacations at the lake, watching the Patriots, Redskins, and Red Sox games, and spending time visiting his New York brothers and sisters, and his family and friends here in Maine. He also enjoyed helping all his family members with their current building projects–everyone always appreciated the warm companionship and sound advice John gave along with generous amounts of his time.While balancing family and full-time work, John proudly earned his Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) from University of Maine in 1986 and his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Thomas College in 1997. He was repeatedly recognized for his many years of outstanding service as an accountant, financial auditor, and consultant for CMP, Maine Yankee, Iberdrola, and Avangrid. After retiring in 2018, he volunteered his time with AARP assisting the elderly with their taxes. He served many years on the Trademark Credit Union Board of Directors and also served over 40 years for the Town of Sidney in the roles of Selectman, Member of the Planning Committee, and Chairman of the Budget Committee. In town, John was most known to other residents by his outgoing attitude at the annual Town Meeting. John is survived by his wife of 44 years, Gail M. (Philbrick) George; four daughters: Erica Haywood and her husband Eric Haywood, Angela Graf and her husband Richard Graf, Alison Rundlett and her husband Scott Rundlett, and Elaina George; five siblings: Charles George and his wife Paulette George, Eric George, Monica Williams, Margaret Sherra and Jimmy George; six grandchildren: Gavin Paddack, Emma Haywood, Aiden Graf, Alexander Gaudet, and Natalie and Cooper Rundlett; and dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as his brothers and sisters-in law, each of whom he dearly loved. We will be celebrating John’s life in several ways: a funeral Mass to be held at Notre Dame Church, Waterville; burial with committal prayers will take place in Robert Earl Philbrick Cemetery, Sidney; and a Celebration of Life gathering will be planned for the near future. If you are interested in details for any of these events, please email [email protected]. Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.As an expression of sympathy, memorialcontributions may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital atHow can I donate to St. Jude?

