Oil is selling at historic low prices. In the past, if a gas station owner made 5 cents on a gallon of self-service gas, it was considered good. I know of three gas station owners that three weeks ago paid around $1 per gallon delivered. Watching the stock market, I have not seen a significant jump in price per barrel of oil. Oil tank farms in the U.S. are at full capacity. Oil tankers sit idle off the coast waiting to unload. Tankers overseas are full and OPEC tank farms are all but full. So why do gas prices keep going up?

A small store three weeks ago was selling gas at $1.44 per gallon, now it’s $1.87. At a time when so many in Maine have been laid off, lost their jobs, what these owners are doing is immoral. I thought price gouging was illegal.

Why don’t our governor, state representatives and senators get off their collective backsides and do something? I’ve always tried to support our small local stores. Stupid me. I thought it worked both ways.

Marc Gilbert

Albion

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »