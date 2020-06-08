WATERVILLE — A parade of 101 Waterville Senior High School seniors will leave the school in their vehicles Thursday night to head to an unusual graduation site — a car dealership — and well-wishers are invited to cheer them on along the parade route.

Central Maine Motors Auto Group owners Chris and Linanne Gaunce offered their parking lot to host graduation for the Class of 2020 since the class may not graduate in a group because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because space is limited, the parking lot can accommodate only the 101 vehicles plus those of their family and friends and high school teachers who have parking passes.

But high school Principal Brian Laramee said Monday that others, including former teachers, friends and well-wishers, may root for them along the parade route before the ceremony.

The seniors’ vehicles will leave the high school at 6:45 p.m. Thursday and proceed down Vose Street, turn right on Western Avenue, go left on First Rangeway, right on Kennedy Memorial Drive and then turn left onto Armory Road where they will take the first right entrance into Central Maine Motors and park in the center of the lot.

Their family members and high school teachers who have passes already will have parked in the lot and must have done so between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., after which the lot will be closed, according to Laramee.

At 6:45 p.m., seniors in their vehicles will leave the high school, escorted by Waterville police and a fire truck.

“We’re encouraging people to wish our graduates well along that route, and maintain social distancing,” Laramee said. “We invited all our sending schools to participate by being on the side of the road, cheering them on.”

He said that when graduation is normally held at the Harold Alfond Athletic Center at Colby College, school officials invite educators and others from Vassalboro, China, Mount Merici Academy, Albert S. Hall School, George J. Mitchell School and Waterville Junior High School, but because there is just not enough space this year, they are welcome to watch as the seniors pass by in their vehicles along the parade route.

Once the seniors arrive at Central Maine Motors to the music of Sir Edward Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1, they will take the first right entrance to Central Maine Motors off Airport Road and park. The ceremony will begin, likely just after 7 p.m., Laramee said. The ceremonies will be broadcast on The Mix, 107.9 radio, as well as on Facebook, and people in their vehicles will be able to tune in and listen to the speeches and announcements.

A very large stage will be set up in the lot where Laramee, high school assistant Kim Taylor, School Superintendent Eric Haley, members of the Waterville Board of Education, Athletic Director Heidi Bernier and others will be seated in staggered chairs so as to follow social distancing guidelines. Class marshals Taylor Bielecki and Rebecca Maheu, as well as retiring math teacher Scott Rivard and class president and speaker Lauren Pinnette also will sit on the stage. Seniors chose Rivard as the guest speaker, according to Laramee.

Students and others with passes, including teachers, must remain in their vehicles and the seniors will be called up to the stage in groups of 10 from their home rooms to receive their diplomas and must wear masks, according to Laramee. He said a professional photographer will take pictures of each graduate, and they will be sent to them, free of charge.

Laramee will speak first and said he will talk about how it is important to live each day to the fullest because we do not know what tomorrow will bring, as evidenced by the pandemic. Students left school on Friday, March 13, not knowing they would not be returning to school on March 16, and learned on the 15th that they would not be going back, he said.

After they receive their diplomas, the graduates will exit the lot to the sounds of Pomp and Circumstance, and the high school teachers will have formed a human tunnel of sorts on either side of Armory Road to wish them well. Teachers will be at least 6 feet apart, according to Laramee.

Laramee said the Gaunces did a wonderful job laying out the venue for graduation. Their son, Daniel, is a member of the graduating class.

“The amount of effort that has gone into this is remarkable,” he said. “We’re so thankful for their efforts.”

Because of the pandemic, the graduates will not have a class trip, but the money raised for project graduation was used to buy each senior an L.L. Bean travel bag, according to Laramee.

The class had initially planned to do an overnight trip to The Forks and go on a rafting trip, he said.

While some other high schools opted to have graduation ceremonies at drive-ins, Waterville was fortunate to be able to stay in the city, he said.

“Luckily, the Gaunce family volunteered the lot so we could provide some sort of experience locally instead of traveling to Skowhegan or some other place,” he said.

He said if family members of seniors have questions about graduation, they may call him.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: