STRATTON — The Dead River Area Historical Society had a roof leaked around the chimney this winter and the ceiling and two walls have been damaged, according to a news release from Mary Henderson.

Kurt Rolbiecki of KR Builders was called, and he checked the status of chimney. He said in another year it could have fallen over and caused damage to the roof. Rolbecki removed the chimney, patched the hole, and never charged the society.

The museum was constructed in 1878 and unfortunately does suffer from old age. Because of the CDC recommendations, members can’t all be there at the same time to do the work and it is going to take as many members as we can to gather to get this work done. Also, because of the coronavirus, the museum will not be open for the 2020 season.

For more information, call Henderson at 207-246-2271.

