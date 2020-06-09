LEWISTON — Forage Market announced Tuesday that it has closed its cafes in Lewiston and Portland until June 18 because an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Owner Allen Smith said his son, who has worked as a dishwasher at both locations for the past few months, “arrived at work Sunday morning with a headache and not looking well.”
“We sent him home before his shift began,” Smith said. “And made the decision to not open Monday.”
He said his son was likely “infected while participating in political demonstrations in Lewiston and Portland earlier in the week.”
No other staff members of Forage have been infected at work, according to Smith.
Smith said customers do not need to be worried about exposure because his son “was not recently in a food handling position and was not part of the team bringing food curbside.”
Forage Market cafes are at 180 Lisbon St. in Lewiston and 123 Washington Ave. in Portland.
