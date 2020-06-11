AUGUSTA/WATERVILLE/SKOWHEGAN: Kennebec Behavioral Health has announced its 2020 college scholarship recipients.

This year, the following local students will each receive a $1,000 scholarship upon successful completion of their first semester at their chosen college or university. Each of these students will be pursuing a major related to mental health, according to a news release from Tina Chapman, Development and Communications Director, Kennebec Behavioral Health.

• Jillian Brown, Cony High School, Augusta;

• Ben Reed, Erskine Academy, South China;

• Caitlin Paul, Gardiner Area High School;

• Morgan Niles, Lawrence High School, Fairfield;

• Chloe R. Dubois, Skowhegan Area High School;

• Estephanie Baez-Vazquez, Waterville Senior High School; and

• Kristen Rancourt, Winslow High School.

Interested students at partnering high schools were asked to submit an application which included an essay question around why she or he is interested in pursuing a career in the behavioral health field. KBH’s Chief Executive Officer Tom McAdam stated, “we are so pleased that the students who have applied already had a good understanding of the importance of the mental health field,” according to the release.

The scholarships are made possible through KBH’s College Scholarship program which was developed to invest in the future mental health professionals. Funds for the program are raised through donations as well as KBH’s annual “A Night Out” comedy show and basket raffle. This year, “A Night Out” is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 7, at Le Club Calumet in Augusta. It will likely include an opportunity to attend virtually.

