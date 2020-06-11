The Augusta Nature Club regretfully has canceled its planned field trip for June 24. Members planned to visit a farm with baby goats.

All the farms in the area have baby animals now and welcome visitors on an individual basis, and on self-guided tours, with masks and distance. Also, please support them at our local farmers markets.

For more information, call Heide Munro at 622-7395.

Augusta and Waterville news

