AUGUSTA — On a bicycle, Stephanie Merrill is fearless. That’s what Amy Lawson, Merrill’s fitness coach with Kennebec Coaching, has seen for herself.

“A few years ago, we were riding at Sugarloaf. It was (Merrill’s) first time ever on a mountain bike. I’ve been riding a mountain bike for years, and she followed me no problem,” Lawson said. “Nothing was scary to her. She’s not held back by fear at all.”

Merrill, who resides in Wayne, has taken Lawson’s classes since 2011. Merrill was on a long bike ride Monday when she got the brainstorm. Her 70th birthday is coming up on Aug. 28. Why not celebrate it with a 70-mile bike ride?

“I’ve been wanting to do an endurance event for a really long time, and it never worked out for one reason or another,” Merrill said, taking a break during a recent bike workout with Lawson and a cycling class at the Capital Area Recreation Association complex. “I was on a long ride on Monday. During one of my breaks, it just hit me. That’s one thing I could do. That’s an endurance ride, and on a significant day.”

Merrill planned to do a 50-mile leg of the 100-mile Millinocket Century Ride this summer, and considered registering for a century ride in Nova Scotia. Both were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When Merrill told Lawson her idea for the birthday ride, her longtime coach was immediately on board.

“I thought it was one of the best ideas I’ve ever heard. This year, without any races on the schedule, I just thought, what an awesome way to motivate. I know she’s completely capable of it. How many people do something like this? Awesome idea,” Lawson said.

Merrill’s wife, Patricia Ender, was enthusiastically on board. So far, Merrill’s longest ride has been 37 miles. The birthday ride will almost double that. Like many, Merrill rode a bike as a child, and got back into cycling a few years ago, when she decided to replace running in her fitness routine.

“I just love it. The physicality, places I go I’d never have been. Even roads in my general area that I’d never been on. It’s beautiful and it’s challenging and it just feels pretty good,” Merrill said.

Merrill has approximately two and a half months to prepare for the ride. The weekly classes with Lawson are part of that. She knows hydration and nutrition are keys, too.

“It’s strengthening and working on balance and that comes in useful with anything. It’s not like endurance thing, these drills. But it’s skill building, and I need to build my skills,” Merrill said. “I’ve got a couple months to build up to it. I feel positive about it.”

Added Lawson: “Right now she’s around 35 miles of riding. It will be a matter of the two of us working together to form a weekly plan of bike workouts to build her up to the 70 (miles). Five to seven mile increase each week on her long ride, with short rides in between.”

Where the birthday ride will be held is yet to be determined. The roads near Merrill’s home in Wayne are pleasant, but the area is more hilly and challenging than perhaps she wants to try on her first endurance ride, Merrill said. Someone suggested riding in southern Maine along the coastal lighthouse route. That intrigued Merrill simply because it would be a new ride. Whatever route she picks, Merrill will have as much or as little company as she wants.

“When Amy started telling people at KVC, people started asking, do you want company? I hadn’t planned on it being an event, in that sense. I just planned on doing it. It’s taken on a life of its own,” Merrill said.

“She is very well loved at KVC. As soon as she came up with the idea and started talking about it, I think everybody wants in,” Lawson said, adding she’ll take part in as much of the ride as Merrill wants.

“And we will have cake, too,” Lawson said.

A birthday party is a birthday party, even if it includes a 70-mile bike ride.

