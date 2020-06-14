CLINTON — Organizers of the annual Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair have canceled the popular event for this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shawn Buck, the fair’s secretary, said Sunday that uncertainty regarding the state’s restrictions on social gatherings prompted organizers to make the decision last week to cancel the fair for this year. Plans call for resuming the fair in September 2021.

The fair, which would have celebrated its 67th year this September, is held at the Clinton Fairgrounds at 1450 Bangor Road. It includes midway rides, live entertainment, a parade and a car show.

“We began to discuss this a while ago, but we made the final decision on Tuesday,” Buck said Sunday during a telephone interview. “The real deciding factor was the rules and regulations on having social gatherings.

“We know the fair is some time away, but there’s so much planning that goes into it and we were running out of time, so we just decided to postpone it.”

The fair, which was scheduled for Sept. 10 to 13, typically draws more than 20,000 people over its four-day run.

“So at any given time,” Buck said, “there could be 5,000 people on the fairground. We had to take everybody’s safety into account.”

In Gov. Janet Mills’ phased reopening plan, the allowed capacity is 50 people for gatherings in July and August.

Buck said the health and well-being of the community also influenced the decision to cancel this year’s fair.

Information on the 2021 Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair is at www.clintonlionsagfair207.com.

