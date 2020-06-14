SKOWHEGAN – Miriam C. Malloy, 96, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully Friday June 12, 2020 in Athens. She was born July 18, 1923 in Moriches, N.Y., the daughter of Frederick Wright and Catherine (Lutz) Wright. Miriam graduated from Center Moriches as Valedictorian in the class of 1941. She met and married Richard Malloy on April 26, 1952 at Center Moriches, N.Y., he preceded her in August of 1998. She worked for Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan in the kitchen and then housekeeping retiring in 1983. Earlier in her life she was a homemaker for many years. She also spent many years as a foster mom for many foster children. She was a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Skowhegan. She was an avid reader, loved gardening, going camping, and she went for a hot air balloon ride at 80. She is survived by her four children, Patrick Malloy and his wife Cindy of Buchanan, Va., Karen Putnam and her husband Marshall of Fuguay Varina, N.C., Maureen McLaughlin and her husband Scott of Cornville, Brian Malloy of Zanesville, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Sam, Tara, Trish, Tonya, Jason, Nikki, Danielle, Kristen and Katie; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by her parents; her daughter, Catherine Malloy; her great-grandson, Emmitt Bolster.Services will be held privately at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart and Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.comDonations may be made in her memory to theAll Saints Episcopal Church169 Malbon Mills Rd.Skowhegan, ME 04976

