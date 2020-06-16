EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – Joseph Cyrille Leonel Paquette, 91, of Maine and formerly of East Hartford, Conn., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in West Hartford.He was the husband of the late Adeline (Nicholas) Paquette. Joseph was born on March 28, 1929 in Winslow, Maine to the late Emile and Florence (Masse) Paquet. Joseph honorably served in the U.S. Army. He moved to Connecticut in 1953 and started Paquette Construction Company, which he successfully ran for 50 years. After his retirement, Joseph returned to Maine. Throughout his life he was known as a political maverick, always lending support for those whose voices were not heard by the political establishment. His hobbies included gardening, UCONN basketball, and genealogy. He was a proud French Canadian who celebrated his heritage. His greatest joy in life came from watching the successes of his children and grandchildren.Joseph is survived by seven children, Steven Paquette and wife Carey of Chesterfield, Mo., Richard Paquette of East Hartford, Pamela Wholley of Southington, David Paquette and wife Maureen of Rocky Hill, Daniel Paquette and wife Suzanne of Rocky Hill, Mary Fitzgerald and husband John of Rocky Hill and Christine Daly and husband Richard of West Hartford;17 grandchildren, Alexa, Rebecca, Derrianna, Olivia, Laura, Jason, Zachary, Meredith, Jonathan, Joseph, Monique, Nicole, Steven, Mireille, Taylor, Douglas and Jennifer and 15 great-grandchildren.He is also survived by three brothers, Clarence Paquet and wife Yvette, Lawrence “Jean” Paquet and wife Jane, David Paquet and wife Mary Ann, and one sister, Olivette Letourneau, all of Maine, and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his wife Adeline, Joseph was predeceased by a son-in-law, John T. Wholley, Jr. and five sisters, Dorianne Poulin, Mariette Leavitt, Justine Dolham, Marilyn Theriault and Frances Madore, and three brothers, Marcel, Camille and Maurice Paquet. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Center Cemetery in Rocky Hill. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit http://www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.Donations in Joseph’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association,P.O. Box 15829,Arlington, VA 22215.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous