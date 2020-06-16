State Trooper Mickael Nunez’s condition was upgraded to fair Tuesday as he remained at an Augusta hospital, after being hit by a car Sunday that was involved in a high-speed chase from Waterville to China.

“(Nunez) remains hospitalized and we continue to monitor his condition, and I think the collective hope is that there’s a speedy and full recovery,” Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday afternoon.

Nunez, 30, suffered a severe broken leg when hit by the fleeing car at about 5:05 p.m. He was taken to MaineGeneral’s Alfond Center for Health in Augusta, McCausland said Monday. He said Nunez, who has been a state trooper for three years, underwent surgery Sunday night.

A MaineGeneral spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Nunez was listed in fair condition, after having been listed in serious condition Monday.

The driver of the car, Robert Belmain, 53, of Caribou suffered head injuries and was also taken Sunday to MaineGeneral in Augusta. He was then flown by a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

A nursing supervisor at CMMC said Tuesday afternoon she had no information on anyone with Belmain’s name.

The crash occurred when Nunez was outside his cruiser on state Route 3 in China, setting up spike strips to deflate Belmain’s tires, McCausland said Sunday in a statement released to the news media.

Nunez was hit as he was trying to retreat to a safe location along Route 3, near the Family Dollar store, McCausland said.

The chase had started about 30 minutes earlier on Interstate 95 in Waterville, when another state trooper stopped Belmain’s car after receiving reports a green sports car with no license plates was being operated erratically on I-95, just south of Clinton, according to McCausland.

Shortly after the car was pulled over in Waterville, Belmain sped off. Police said he then drove erratically on I-95 and on Route 3 in Augusta, heading toward China.

McCausland said speeds on both roads reached 100 mph, and the car crashed after it struck Nunez.

Charges pending against Belmain include operating under the influence, driving to endanger, criminal speed, eluding a police officer, failing to submit to arrest or detention, destruction of evidence, reckless conduct, possession of a scheduled drug, sale/use of drug paraphernalia and operating after suspension of his driver’s license.

McCausland said Tuesday afternoon Belmain had not yet been charged.

“Upon his release,” McCausland said, “I suspect those charges will get lodged.”

