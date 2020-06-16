WATERVILLE — As police continued to investigate the June 6 shooting of Joseph Tracy at a Waterville apartment, officials with the state Office of Chief Medical Examiner declined Tuesday to provide further information on the cause of Tracy’s death.

“As this is still an active investigation, the final cause of death is currently withheld per the attorney general,” a spokesman for the Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday afternoon.

No one had been arrested in the case as of Tuesday.

Tracy, 33, was shot between the lower neck and shoulder blades at Home Place Inn at 150 College Ave.. He was taken to Thayer Center for Health in Waterville, and later flown by a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to his father, Dan Tracy.

Joseph Tracy died two days later, on June 8, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Dan Tracy said June 9.

The elder Tracy said the bullet was lodged in his son’s spine and a team of neurologists said he would likely be a paraplegic, had he lived.

Waterville and Maine State police have shared few details of their investigation into the shooting. Steve McCausland, spokesman for the state Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday there were no new developments in the case.

“It remains an active investigation by both State and Waterville police,” McCausland said.

Chief Joseph Massey of the Waterville Police Department also said Tuesday afternoon he had no new information related to the case.

